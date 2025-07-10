Lotpot Comics Collaborates with Shin chan - A Delightful Fusion of Two Iconic Kids' Entertainment Worlds

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 10: Lotpot Comics, India's first and oldest Hindi children's comic magazine since 1969, proudly announces its most exciting collaboration to date--with none other than Japan's beloved national icon, Shin chan.

Since its creation as a manga by the late Yoshito Usui in 1990, Shin chan has captured the hearts of children not only in Japan but around the world through both comics and animated series. In India, ever since it began airing on television in 2006, the show has remained one of the most beloved programs among kids and young audiences.

Now, to mark a major milestone in Shin chan's journey in India, the latest theatrical film Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, is scheduled to premiere nationwide on September 26 this year. Set in India, the film celebrates the country as its backdrop. In conjunction with this India-themed release, Shin chan will also make his official Indian comic debut through the first-ever Hindi-translated manga comic strips, published in the pages of Lotpot magazine. This marks an unprecedented moment in Indo-Japanese cultural exchange, bringing the mischievous yet lovable Shin chan even closer to Indian families through both screen and page.

For over five decades, Lotpot Comics has brought joy, laughter, and moral values to millions of Indian children through beloved characters like Motu Patlu, Dr. Jhatka, Ghasitaram, Sheikh Chilli, Natkhat Neetu, Chelaram, Minnie and more. With Shin chan now entering the Lotpot universe through this creative association, readers can expect a colourful blend of desi humour and Japanese mischief--a truly global experience for young audiences.

Mr. P. K. Bajaj, Editor of Lotpot Comics, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "It gives me immense happiness to see this collaboration come to life. Shin chan is a name that resonates with children worldwide, and it's wonderful to welcome him into the Lotpot family. This partnership is a celebration of fun, friendship, and cross-cultural storytelling."

Aman Bajaj, Publisher of Lotpot Comics, expresses his pride in this milestone and says, "We are proud to associate with a globally recognized character like Shin chan. This collaboration is a step forward in taking Lotpot's legacy to newer heights, reaching audiences beyond borders while staying true to our core--wholesome entertainment for kids."

Shivank Arora, Chief Marketing Officer of Lotpot Comics added, "We're incredibly proud of how this collaboration turned out and are already looking forward to many more such creative associations in the future. The response has been heartening, and it motivates us to keep innovating and connecting with the next generation of readers."

Kensuke Suzuki, General Manager and Editor-in-chief of "CRAYON SHINCHAN" Division, FUTABASHA PUBLISHERS LTD., Japan says, "Namaste! We are truly delighted and proud to see Shin chan featured on the cover of the long-running and iconic Lotpot magazine. With the upcoming release of the new Shin chan movie--set in India and hitting theaters on September 26--we hope readers will also take this opportunity to rediscover the charm of the original manga. It is our sincere wish that Shin chan brings smiles, laughter, and a sense of mischief to families across India."

With this ground-breaking collaboration, Lotpot Comics reaffirms its commitment to evolving with the times while preserving its roots in Indian storytelling. The Shin chan crossover is just the beginning of a vibrant new era.

Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India is the latest theatrical instalment in the globally beloved Shin chan franchise and is set to be released nationwide across India in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Friday, September 26th, 2025. The film is produced by Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK Emotions, and Futabasha, with animation production by Shin-Ei Animation. Masakazu Hashimoto serves as the director, marking his sixth directorial effort in the Shin chan film series.

For more information, please visit: www.lotpotmagazine.com

