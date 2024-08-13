Lulu Mall Lucknow Wins the Prestigious ICSC MAXI Award

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13: Lulu Mall Lucknow, the city's renowned shopping destination, has again put Lucknow on the global map. In a prestigious award ceremony held in Las Vegas, Lulu Mall Lucknow bagged the Silver Award for Marketing Excellence Integrated 2024 under the ICSC MAXI Awards for its spectacular Lulu Wedding Utsav.

The ICSC Global Awards are among the most recognized awards for business excellence. With 75 malls worldwide participating in the ceremony, Lulu Mall outshone many renowned malls to win the Marketing Excellence Integrated Award.

Sameer Verma, General Manager of Lulu Mall, Lucknow shared, "We are extremely honored to receive the Silver Award for Marketing Excellence Integrated 2024 under the ICSC MAXI Awards. This is a testament to the dedication and relentless efforts of the Lulu Mall Lucknow team in elevating Lucknow's name on the global stage. Such achievements motivate us to strive for even greater heights."