Lumina Datamatics Wins IMC RBNQA - Performance Excellence Trophy 2025 in the Service Category

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, has won the IMC RBNQA - Performance Excellence Trophy 2025 in the Service category. The award was presented at a prestigious ceremony held at the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mumbai on 30th April 2026.

This esteemed recognition is part of the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality (RBNQ) Awards for 2025, one of India's most respected benchmarks for organizational excellence. The award underscores Lumina Datamatics' unwavering commitment to business excellence, quality-driven processes, and continuous performance improvement. Notably, Lumina Datamatics Limited is the only organization recognized in the service segment this year, representing excellence across the Business Process Management spectrum.

The selection followed a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process conducted by an eminent panel of judges, assessing organizations on key parameters such as leadership, strategy, customer focus, operational effectiveness, and overall business performance.

Speaking on the achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech said, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. This achievement reflects the collective dedication, collaboration, and relentless focus on quality demonstrated by our teams across the organization. It reinforces our commitment to delivering consistent value to our clients worldwide while continuously striving for excellence in everything we do."

The milestone highlights Lumina Datamatics' strong foundation in operational excellence and its ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in service delivery across global markets.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Philippines, and India. This integrated global capability enables the company to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.

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