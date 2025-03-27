Lupin Digital Health Introduces Comprehensive Post-Procedure Home-Based Care Guide in Collaboration with the American College of Cardiology

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Lupin Digital Health (LDH), India's leading evidence-based Digital Therapeutics (DTx) platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Post-Procedure Home-Based Care Guide at India Live, an annual confluence of leading interventional cardiologists from the Asia Pacific Region, held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This guide is based on the American College of Cardiology (ACC)'s 'Home-Based Care Workbook' and has been developed by LDH along with the workgroup constituted by the ACC.

Co-authored by eminent cardiologists Dr. JPS Sawhney, Dr. Prafulla Kerkar, Dr. Harikrishnan and Dr. Aditya Kapoor along with Dr. Chetan Gharat, these user-friendly guides provide patients and caregivers with essential information and practical advice to manage post-procedure recovery at home. Covering conditions such as Heart Failure (HF), Arrhythmia, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), the guides help patients understand their recovery process, recognize potential complications, manage medications, make necessary lifestyle adjustments, and access cardiac rehabilitation resources.

Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations, Lupin, emphasised the importance of patient-centric care, stating, "At Lupin, we believe empowering patients with the right knowledge is crucial for better health outcomes. This initiative by Lupin Digital Health, in partnership with the American College of Cardiology, provides structured guidance that simplifies recovery and enhances post-procedure care at home."

Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO, Lupin Digital Health, added, "With the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, improving home-based care is no longer optional--it is essential. These guides, developed in collaboration with leading cardiologists, offer patients the support they need to navigate recovery with confidence, reducing hospital readmissions and ensuring a smoother transition from hospital to home."

Dr. Prafulla Kerkar, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, and Former HOD Cardiology, KEM Hospital Mumbai, stressed the importance of structured recovery, noting, "The transition from hospital to home can be a vulnerable period for cardiac patients. By equipping them with clear, actionable guidance, we can significantly improve their overall quality of life and reduce complications."

Dr. Harikrishnan, HOD Cardiology, Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute, Trivandrum, highlighted the growing need for digital solutions, stating, "With heart failure rates rising at an alarming pace in India, leveraging digital infrastructure for specialized care is an urgent necessity. This collaboration enables early symptom detection, optimized medication management, and improved patient outcomes."

This initiative underscores Lupin Digital Health's commitment to delivering evidence-based, high-quality educational resources that enhance patient recovery and long-term well-being.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

About Lupin Digital Health

Lupin Digital Health (LDH) is India's leader in chronic disease management, specializing in cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. Through a blend of AI-driven insights and expert-led care, LDH empowers patients and policyholders to achieve better health outcomes. Its flagship program, LYFE, provides remote cardiac rehabilitation and chronic disease management, helping reduce hospital readmissions, improve adherence, and enhance recovery. By seamlessly integrating into hospitals, insurers, and corporate wellness programs, LDH bridges gaps in long-term care, ensuring patients stay connected to their care teams beyond hospital discharge.

With a commitment to accessible, scalable, and high-quality healthcare, LDH is redefining chronic disease management in India.

For more information, visit https://lyfe.in/ or follow Lupin Digital Health on LinkedIn.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 23,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/Lupin_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)