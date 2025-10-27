Luxury Homes as Long-term Wealth: Why NCR Remains A Safe Bet

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], October 27: Luxury housing in NCR has evolved far beyond its earlier identity as a symbol of prestige--it's now viewed as a reliable wealth-preserving asset. In a time when global markets are fluctuating and traditional investments are facing volatility, luxury real estate in NCR stands out for its steady appreciation and dependable rental yields. Affluent buyers and investors increasingly view these properties not merely as indulgences, but as tangible, inflation-proof assets. Whether in Gurugram's high-growth corridors or Noida's emerging luxury zones, new-age homes today represent financial stability, lifestyle security, and a long-term hedge against uncertainty.

What gives NCR its enduring edge is the strength of its locations and the quality of life they offer. Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and hubs such as Dwarka Expressway and Siddharth Vihar have become synonymous with modern luxury, defined by world-class infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and a cosmopolitan way of living. The region's rapid urban evolution, coupled with strong corporate presence and lifestyle amenities, continues to attract diversified buyers seeking both comfort and capital growth.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Nagpal says, "Luxury real estate in NCR--particularly in the Noida-Greater Noida corridor--has transitioned from being viewed as an indulgence to becoming a strategic wealth creation asset. Today's discerning buyers, including millennials and global Indians, seek homes that blend timeless design with enduring value. In prime sectors along the Noida Expressway, we've consistently witnessed growth in both resale and rental appreciation, reinforcing the confidence that luxury homes here are not just aspirational investments, but enduring financial assets. The narrative has clearly evolved--buyers are no longer acquiring square footage; they are investing in a legacy of lifestyle, location, and long-term security."

The CBRE-ASSOCHAM report highlights that India's luxury segment grew 85% year-on-year, with Delhi NCR leading the charge, recording nearly 4,000 luxury unit sales--a threefold annualised jump. Property values in Noida and Greater Noida have mirrored this momentum, rising over 92% in five years, with Greater Noida alone seeing a 98% price increase, signalling strong capital appreciation potential for investors.

Prateek Group in the Noida-Ghaziabad region exemplifies this balance, setting benchmarks for refined living and steady long-term appreciation. With its projects like Prateek Grand Begonia in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, the project offers a rare combination: a desirable lifestyle today and a resilient, wealth-building asset for tomorrow. On the other hand, Prateek Canary in Noida's Sector-150 stands as a benchmark of aspirational living, designed for families who wish to pass down not just a home, but a symbol of refined luxury and timeless elegance. Its low-density design, resort-style club amenities, and expansive balconies overlooking lush greens reflect a deep understanding of modern, multi-generational lifestyles.

Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, says, "The luxury segment in Noida-Greater Noida has emerged as a safe harbour for wealth creation. Unlike speculative markets, NCR's top micro-locations are witnessing end-user-led demand, ensuring sustainable growth. What's noteworthy is that luxury buyers are increasingly end-users themselves--professionals who value design, comfort, and community living while being mindful of long-term capital appreciation. That combination makes this market incredibly resilient."

According to JLL, the luxury housing market in Delhi NCR continues to demonstrate remarkable growth. In the first half of 2025, sales touched 5,168 units, reflecting an 8.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Gurugram emerged as the dominant contributor, accounting for 91% of NCR's luxury sales and securing 65% of high-end home transactions across India's top seven cities. Within Gurugram, corridors like Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway alone drove 61% of luxury sales, underscoring the importance of prime micro-markets.

Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments says, "The narrative of Gurugram's luxury real estate is inseparable from the rise of Dwarka Expressway. Today, it stands out as a prime destination for buyers seeking a blend of refined living and long-term investment security. As developers, we've observed a growing preference for smart, secure, and amenity-rich residences along this corridor. Coupled with the rapid development of social infrastructure, Dwarka Expressway is not just enhancing lifestyle standards but also strengthening capital appreciation potential. From our perspective, this corridor will remain a catalyst for Gurugram's luxury market, driving both premium living and sustainable wealth creation."

Rising interest from HNIs and NRIs, combined with a growing preference for tangible, high-value assets, has kept demand consistently high. Branded, well-positioned developments continue to outperform expectations, delivering strong capital appreciation alongside attractive rental yields.

Ajay Tyagi, Chief Sales Officer, Better Choice Realtors, says, "Gurugram's luxury market has transitioned from being aspirational to asset-based. The confluence of infrastructure expansion, corporate hubs, and international-standard developments ensures sustained demand. Besides, investors today are keenly aware that a premium address in Gurugram, be it along Golf Course Extension Road or Dwarka Expressway, delivers both prestige and predictable ROI. Hence, we foresee luxury here becoming a serious portfolio component, not just a lifestyle statement."

Thus, beyond offering world-class living experiences, premium properties in Gurugram, Noida, and emerging hubs like Dwarka Expressway and Siddharth Vihar provide investors with a reliable store of value. The market continues to draw discerning buyers who are not just seeking a home, but a long-term asset that combines capital security with an elevated lifestyle. In this way, luxury real estate in NCR remains a compelling avenue for those looking to preserve and grow wealth over decades.

