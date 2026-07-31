Luxury Vision Meets Timeless Style at Vijay Opticians

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 30: In a city that lives and breathes style, Vijay Opticians has established itself as premier destination for luxury eyewear. For over two decades, the brand has built its reputation on world-class eye care, exceptional customer service, and an exclusive collection of premium eyewear from some of the world's most celebrated fashion houses.

With stores located in Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods, 4 Bungalows (Andheri), Pali Hill (Bandra), and Yari Road (Versova) Vijay Opticians offers an elevated shopping experience for those who appreciate both impeccable vision and refined style. While its retail presence is firmly rooted in Mumbai, the brand caters to customers from across India who seek access to its curated luxury eyewear collections and expert eye care services. Every store is thoughtfully designed, with carefully curated collections that reflect superior craftsmanship, innovation, and contemporary luxury.

Among its standout collections are Prada Sunglasses, admired for their sophisticated Italian design and timeless appeal. Customers looking for bold luxury can explore an extensive range of Gucci Sunglasses, celebrated for their distinctive fashion-forward aesthetics and iconic detailing. The brand also showcases an impressive selection of Tom Ford Sunglasses, renowned for their elegant silhouettes and impeccable craftsmanship. Fashion enthusiasts can further discover exclusive collections from Miu Miu, Versace, Movitra, Akoni, Dior, Bvlgari, and several other internationally acclaimed luxury eyewear brands.

Beyond luxury fashion, Vijay Opticians is equally committed to delivering exceptional eye care. Every boutique is equipped with advanced diagnostic technology and staffed by experienced optometrists and contact lens specialists who ensure every pair of eyewear is fitted with precision. The result is a perfect balance of comfort, clarity, and style.

Personalised service remains one of the brand's defining strengths. Whether clients are searching for timeless everyday elegance or statement designer eyewear, the team offers expert guidance tailored to individual preferences and visual needs. This commitment has made Vijay Opticians the preferred destination for discerning customers, including Bollywood celebrities, entrepreneurs, and prominent public figures.

As India's appetite for premium eyewear continues to grow, Vijay Opticians continues to bring the world's leading luxury eyewear brands and the latest optical innovations to its customers. Its unwavering focus on premium collections, advanced eye care, and customer-centric service has positioned the brand among the country's most trusted names in luxury optical retail.

After more than 20 years of excellence, Vijay Opticians continues to set the benchmark where luxury fashion meets precision eye care, offering an experience where style, exclusivity, and visual excellence come together.

"For us, eyewear isn't just about correcting vision, it is an expression of personality. Our mission has always been to bring the world's finest eyewear to India while delivering the highest standards of eye care to every customer," said the Director of Vijay Opticians Vishal Shivnani.

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