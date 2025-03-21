M2K Group: Shaping the Future of Real Estate, Biologicals, and Multiplexes in India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 21: M2K Group, a prominent Indian business conglomerate, has rapidly established a significant presence across diverse industries, including Real Estate, Biologicals, and Multiplexes. With a customer-centric approach, the Group continues to set benchmarks in quality and service, enriching lives through world-class developments.

With a strong legacy of delivering high-quality developments across the NCR region, M2K Group has made a lasting impact on the real estate sector. The Group has developed and delivered premium residential projects, including Adani M2K Oyster Grande-a luxury high-rise group housing project with 890 residential units in Sector 102, Dwarka Expressway, Adani M2K Oyster Greens--a premium residential plotting project spread over approx. 15 acres in Sector 102, Gurgaon, and Adani M2K Oyster Arcade-a premium SCO commercial project spread over 2.5 acres in Sector 102, Gurgaon. Adding to its luxury portfolio, M2K has also developed M2K Victoria Gardens, featuring 350 apartments, an upscale high-rise group housing project in North Delhi, and M2K Suites, offering premium residences in South Delhi. The Group has successfully delivered multiple premium low-rise floor developments in Gurgaon and approx. 100-acre integrated township in Dharuhera, setting new benchmarks in modern living. M2K Group's commercial landmarks-M2K Corporate Park in Sector 51, Gurgaon, M2K Malls & Cinema Rohini, and M2K Malls & Cinema Pitampura are iconic landmarks of entertainment and business excellence in North Delhi.

Expanding its legacy of excellence, M2K Group now introduces M2K Olive Green Floors-a newly launched project in Sector 104, Gurgaon. These luxurious 3BHK floors redefine elegance with premium amenities and modern comforts, offering a lifestyle of exclusivity and sophistication.

Dr. Vishesh Rawat, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Sales & CRM, shared his insights on the Group's expansion plans, "At M2K Group, we are committed to delivering excellence in real estate, ensuring that every project reflects our core values of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Our ongoing residential and commercial developments are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern buyers. As we expand our footprint, we remain focused on sustainable growth, cutting-edge technology, and creating value-driven experiences for our customers and stakeholders."

An MBA and PhD in Marketing, Dr. Vishesh Rawat is a senior professional with a distinguished track record of 25 years in the real estate industry. He plays a pivotal role in M2K Group's core leadership team, spearheading marketing & sales, customer relations, strategic growth initiatives, and shaping the market presence of the brand.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

M2K Group remains deeply committed to social welfare through its philanthropic initiatives, actively making a difference in communities. Through its dedicated CSR arm, M2K Foundation, in association with the Ashok Singhal Foundation, takes steps toward uplifting the underprivileged through its Sanskarshalas and empowers tribal and rural communities through Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad - EKAL Vidyalaya.

The foundation has helped people with disabilities regain mobility through Free Prosthetic Limb Fitment Camps and honored educators via the Guru Samman Ceremony. It operates Bal Sanskarshala, offering free education, uniforms, and meals to underprivileged children while supporting communities through gift distributions and winter clothing drives.

Committed to sustainability, the foundation leads tree plantation drives, promotes wellness through yoga awareness programs, and empowers youth with educational tours and national discussions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)