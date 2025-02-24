MAAC Completes a Decade of Celebrating Exemplary Creative Talents with its MAAC Creative League 2025 (MCL)

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: MAAC, a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, Gaming and Multimedia successfully concludes the tenth edition of its flagship creative challenge titled, 'MAAC Creative League' (MCL). MCL witnessed participation of more than 11,000 students pan India, across 14 categories including Poster Design, Matte Painting, Photography, Gen AI comic book, Vertical Short Reels, UI Design, Character Modelling, and more.

MAAC Creative League (MCL) is one of the much-awaited events at MAAC wherein students from all centres participate irrespective of their course, course duration, academic qualification etc. There are fourteen categories in which the students enrol and submit interesting artworks. Through MCL, MAAC aims to create a competitive ecosystem for every student to nurture, groom and improvise on their skills. Registrations for the 10th edition commenced in the final week of December' 2024 up to 22nd January 2025, post which evaluations were undertaken and winners are being announced every day on MAAC India's social media handles.

Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited, and Brand Custodian, MAAC shared, "For us, classroom learning alongside real life training and nurturing the competitive spirit of our students is crucial to ensure they are prepared to take on the professional world. Through competitions like MCL, our students are able to test out their skills amongst a host of other MAAC students across India and learn the essentials of work such as teamwork, creativity, and discipline. We are delighted by the sheer number of participants who enrolled into the MAAC Creative League this year, and we congratulate all the winners who are taking some exciting prizes home! To those of you who missed out, fret not, we will continue to have more such competitions, and we hope that you take these learnings with you in the future."

Chander, Student, MAAC Pitampura who won the Props & Environment Modelling category at MCL 10 expressed his excitement on the award, "It is an honour to have been featured this year at MCL amongst the sea of exceptionally talented professionals who were also competing with me. I am thankful to MAAC's academic team to ensure that our training leaves no stone unturned, and we are able to deliver exceptional work in a stipulated timeline. I look forward to using these learnings and experiences in my professional journey and I urge all current and aspiring students of MAAC to not be afraid to fail and keep trying new things."

MAAC Creative League is an annual competition where students of MAAC from across the country get to participate in various AVGC categories and test their readiness. As part of the curriculum, MAAC teaches its students, life skills along with core technical skills. They learn time management, working under pressure, presentation skills, teamwork, and resilience, along with the technical tools and software. The students are also exposed to showcase their skills to industry experts and have an industry interface. This curriculum helps them to transition to a skilled employed professional (SEP).

Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is India's leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centres globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Digital Design Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala amongst others.

For further information please visit - www.maacindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)