Maitri Cultural Economy Summit by MaitriBodh Parivaar Presents Policies for a Culture-Linked Economy

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 10: The Maitri Cultural Economy Summit (MCES), powered by MaitriBodh Parivaar, was held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, as an exclusive closed-door gathering attended by over 100 dignitaries, ministry representatives, economists, and policymakers. The event facilitated in-depth discussions on the interconnection between India's cultural heritage and its economic progress.

The keynote speaker and visionary behind the Summit, Maitreya Dadashreeji - a Transformation Pioneer, Founder of MaitriBodh Parivaar, shared, "Bharat's ancient practices like Yog and Ayurveda have become global economic forces, reaffirming that sanskriti-led development can guide Bharat toward sustainable prosperity."

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to shape India's economy on cultural foundations. Along with development, we must also honour our heritage. Culture is not merely identity; it is the pillar of economic strength, driving employment, innovation, and creative industries. We must view our traditional arts and cultural wealth not as charity, but as investment opportunities. With the support of the service sector, the culture-based economy can gain a new dimension."

Over the past year, MCES has hosted thematic sessions in Delhi and Mumbai, exploring subjects such as Festivals and Economy, Sustainable Prosperity, Arts and Culture, and Agricultural Economics. Drawing from these deliberations, the 5Ps Framework - Performance, Potential, Path, Planning, and Policy - was presented by Shri Gopal Krishna Aggarwal, Patron of MCES and National Spokesperson (Economic Affairs), BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Aggarwal added, "Culture and economy are complementary to each other. The 5Ps framework demonstrates how India can transform its cultural capital into economic progress. This model will benefit both rural and urban India."

The event concluded with the launch of the Policy Recommendations Report, authored by Shri Gopal Krishna Aggarwal, which will be submitted to the Government of India to aid in implementing culture-driven economic initiatives. Experts present at the event hailed it as a "new beginning" for India's cultural and economic journey, paving the path toward a self-reliant and culturally empowered Bharat.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)