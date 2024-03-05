Malabar Gold & Diamonds Extends Hunger-free World Initiative to Zambia; Pledges 3.6 Million Meals to Schoolchildren

NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], March 5: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest global jewellery retailer, has announced the expansion of its Hunger Free World initiative to Zambia, aiming to provide 3.6 million meals annually to schoolchildren. The programme commences at John Laing Primary School in Lusaka, benefiting 6,000 children and marking the first-of-its-kind initiative by the Malabar Group in Africa.

The event held at the Malabar International Hub in Dubai Gold Souq was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Douglas Syakalima, Zambia's Minister of Education, M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, Professor Nkombo Muuka, the Consul General of the Republic of Zambia in Dubai, K P Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, Shamlal Ahammed, Managing Director - International Operations (Malabar Gold & Diamonds), other dignitaries from the Zambian Consulate in Dubai and management team members of Malabar Group. The Hunger Free World programme aims to address child malnutrition, gender disparities in education, and community development in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in Zambia.

The Chairman of Malabar Group, M.P Ahammed, pledged an additional 1 million meals from his personal funds for another school with a strength of 6000 students identified by Minister Syakalima. Malabar Gold & Diamonds will construct a kitchen and eating shelter at John Laing Primary School, providing 10,000 meals daily in the first phase.

M.P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "Malabar Group has consistently led the charge in championing philanthropy that uplifts communities. Our Hunger Free World initiative has successfully alleviated hunger for thousands in India-an achievement that fills us with immense pride. Expanding this programme to Zambia reflects our commitment to creating positive change in the country. Recognising the dire need in Africa, the largest gold miner, with many people facing starvation, prompted our decision to extend the free food distribution scheme there. Our endeavours at John Laing Primary School in Lusaka signify just the initial steps in the impactful journey we've envisioned for Zambia."

In response, Douglas Syakalima, Zambia's Minister of Education, expressed, "I extend my sincere appreciation to the Malabar Group for this noble initiative. The Hunger Free World project is poised to make a positive impact on our community, especially among school-going children in Zambia who have been grappling with a lack of access to nutritious meals. I wholeheartedly affirm the unwavering support of the Ministry of Education towards this commendable venture and gesture. Notably, John Laing Primary School serves a large population of underprivileged students in Zambia, making it an ideal starting point for this project. Through the launch of this venture, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is not only addressing a critical need but also exemplifying the essence of giving back to society, establishing itself as a model organisation."

Chairman M.P. Ahammed emphasised the responsibility to give back to Africa, especially as the company sources its jewellery's raw material from the continent. The Hunger Free World initiative, launched in 2022 in line with UN's Sustainable Development Goal-2, currently operates numerous kitchens in India, providing 30,000 nutritious meals daily. Malabar Group is gearing up to expand the 'Hunger Free World' project to additional areas in collaboration with customers and Malabar Group employees. The objective is to distribute one early meal daily to one lakh deserving people in India.

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally. It boasts a robust retail network of over 340 outlets across 14 countries, along with multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spanning India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia. Since its inception in 1993, Malabar Group has committed 5% of net profits to ESG initiatives in each country of operation, focusing on Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment, and Environment. The expansion of the Hunger Free World initiative into Zambia reinforces Malabar Group's position as a socially conscious and responsible organization.

