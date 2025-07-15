Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches NUWA in Mumbai: A Dazzling Collaboration with Show Stopper Nimrat Kaur and Fashion Designer Nikhita Tandon

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller and one of the world's largest and most trusted jewellery retailers, hosted a grand unveiling of its latest natural diamond collection - 'NUWA by Mine Diamonds' - at an exclusive, invite-only event held at JW Marriott, Mumbai on 13th July, 2025.

The highlight of the evening was a stunning runway presentation featuring 8 models adorned in NUWA pieces, with celebrity showstopper Nimrat Kaur bringing the collection's spirit to life. Adding to the allure of the evening was a creative collaboration with renowned fashion designer Nikhita Tandon. Her specially curated western couture ensembles were crafted to complement the elegance of the NUWA collection.

The NUWA campaign, fronted by Bollywood icon and brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrates the strength, elegance, and versatility of today's woman. With the tagline #ShineOutLoud, the campaign encourages women to embrace their bold individuality through designs that speak for themselves.

Commenting on the launch of the collection, MP Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group said, "Further building on the theme of abstract and contemporary forms and the resilience of modern women, our latest NUWA collection redefines versatility to match every mood, occasion, and ensemble, while also redefining luxury -- grand in design, yet light in feel."

Inspired by modern silhouettes, abstract designs with a contemporary edge, NUWA collection boasts of innovative designs such as 2-in-1 rings, zipper-inspired necklaces, modern earring styles, rotating bangles, etc. The collection also has intricately designed Italian chains, adding timeless elegance. At accessible price points, the collection is available at all our 400+ Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms across the world.

Each piece in the Nuwa collection is thoughtfully conceived and meticulously crafted at Malabar's state-of-the-art diamond design studio in Mumbai. Every natural diamond above 0.30 ct used in NUWA and each piece of jewellery undergo a two-way certification process, ensuring that Malabar Gold & Diamonds delivers the highest quality to its customers.

With a global footprint of over 400 showrooms across 13 countries--including India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia--Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its wide-ranging collections, exceptional quality, and customer-centric approach. Backed by a dedicated team of 25,000 multilingual employees across 26 countries, the brand has served over 15 million satisfied customers worldwide.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Malabar upholds its signature Malabar Promises--a suite of customer-first benefits including transparent pricing with detailed cost breakdowns, lifetime free maintenance across all global showrooms, and 100% exchange value for old gold and diamonds.

Every piece of jewellery is 100% HUID-compliant, ensuring full transparency and authenticity. Certified diamonds undergo a rigorous 28-point quality check, and each purchase is protected with one year of complimentary insurance.

As a responsible jeweller, Malabar Gold & Diamonds leads with integrity. The brand guarantees ethically sourced gold and diamonds through verified, authorised channels. Backed by international certifications and strict quality control, Malabar ensures every creation meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and conscience.

Beyond business, the Malabar Group is deeply rooted in giving back - contributing 5% of its profits towards CSR initiatives focused on education, healthcare, housing, environmental sustainability, hunger eradication, and women empowerment.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD $7.36 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 400 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

