MANA Solidifies its Footprint to East Bengaluru, Launches Ultra-Luxury Apartments MANA Jardin Neo in the Heart of Bengaluru City

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: With the aim of further expanding its presence in East Bengaluru, renowned Bengaluru-based real estate company, MANA, is excited to introduce its latest project, MANA Jardin Neo. MANA Jardin Neo, Bengaluru's most luxurious residential property belongs to the ultra luxury category of homes. With their tagline of "Live Brilliantly", MANA is committed to offering a luxurious lifestyle and the right home to older millennials and their extended families with these apartments. MANA Jardin Neo is conveniently situated near Wipro SEZ, Kodathi, Sarjapur Road in the heart of Bengaluru City. As they embark on this new project, MANA is committed to upholding their reputation for delivering outstanding residential living experiences and is excited to further enrich the East Bengaluru community with their innovative approach to contemporary living.

Spread over 2.40 Acres of land, this exceptional property which is located in the prime location of Bengaluru City, offers 3,4 BHK & 5 BHK Penthouse apartment units across 2 towers, totaling just 80 flats, reaching heights of up to 20 floors. MANA Jardin Neo stands out as an unparalleled ultra-luxury property on Sarjapur Road, featuring grand lobbies, two clubhouses, private elevators, and amenities meticulously tailored to buyer preferences based on their personas. Spanning expansive floor flats ranging from 3500 sq. feet to 5000 sq. feet, the project boasts Italian marble flooring, 360-degree uninterrupted views from each apartment, and a panoramic vista of the surroundings. With inverter systems, top-notch sanitary features, and an infinity-edge pool, MANA Jardin Neo redefines luxury living with attention to every detail. These elements create a peaceful and luxurious backdrop, perfect for finding mental tranquility and soul rejuvenation. Stroll along the tree-lined pathways, find moments of solace in the meditation gardens, outdoor work pods, one can immerse themselves in the captivating natural surroundings, making it a delightful place for everyone to live in.

Speaking on this launch, D. Kishore Reddy, CMD, MANA says, "Designing a residential property and instilling a sense of "home" are distinct endeavors. Our main goal is to create the most luxurious living experience for our customers where they don't just feel like they're in a property, but instead, they find themselves in an environment enriched with top-notch features both inside and outside. MANA Jardin Neo presents spacious penthouses tailored for luxurious living, offering not just ample room but also ensuring a private haven for an unforgettable and exclusive experience."

Adding on, Mr Reddy says, "Situated in Sarjapur, MANA Jardin Neo will allow our home buyers to enjoy both urban convenience and the serenity of nature amidst the busy city. As a brand, our commitment is to continually innovate to create the right homes, right life and living experiences for homebuyers. Our projects are not solely about converting the dream of owning a luxurious property into reality, they also are about instilling the values of sustainability and green living, paving the way for a more sustained and better future. With this latest launch, we expand our footprint in East Bengaluru and remain dedicated to drawing our homebuyers closer to nature, crafting luxurious dream spaces that elevate their quality of life."

MANA Jardin Neo offers an impressive array of amenities to enhance your lifestyle. One can enrich all five senses amid an herbal haven, meditation deck, fragrant oasis, tranquil reading nooks, celebration garden, and pergola adorned with verdant ivies. Enjoy a well-equipped Gymnasium, Children's Play Area, Badminton and Squash Courts, Meditation Zone, Multi-purpose hall and a Cycling & Jogging Track. They also have 24x7 Security which ensures the safety of every individual. These amenities cater to every homebuyer's desires, providing a luxurious living experience at MANA Jardin Neo. Furthermore, the project is registered under Karnataka RERA - PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/181223/006500.

MANA, founded in 2000 by Mr. D. Kishore Reddy, has evolved over the past two decades to become a revolutionary force in the real estate market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across business verticals, including property development and construction, with plans to expand its footprint to Hyderabad.

With a commitment to green living, MANA has built a wealth of expertise in design, construction, and development, spanning across a spectrum of entry-level homes (through its brand, MACASA) to premium and luxury homes. The company's mission is to provide future-forward living that blends nature with dream spaces, using imagination to engineer homes for the next generation of homebuyers.

MANA's tagline, 'Live Brilliantly,' encapsulates the company's multidisciplinary approach to design, blending tomorrow's technologies with today's reality. With more than 8 million sq. ft. developed to date, MANA consistently delivers innovative, high-quality homes that exceed customer expectations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)