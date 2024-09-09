Manglam Infra and Engineering Limited Secures Projects Worth Rs 4.43 Crores

PNN New Delhi [India], September 9: As per the recent press release by Manglam Infra and Engineering Limited (NSE - MIEL) to the NSE, the company secured five projects in August 2024, with a total cumulative value of Rs 4.43 crore. As per the mandate, this engineering consulting firm, known for its unwavering commitment to delivering value and upholding the highest professional standards, will execute these projects across five different states. The company's dedication to excellence reassures stakeholders of the quality of the projects. With a commitment to delivering value and upholding the highest professional standards, the company aims to capitalize on emerging economic opportunities to accelerate its growth trajectory further.

The company is not just optimistic, but confident about executing its growth strategy in a way that generates exponential value for all stakeholders. It expects to build on its current strengths and is well-positioned for rapid growth in the coming years. The company's shares were recently listed on the NSE - SME platform, and it is confident that the proceeds from the public issue will fuel its business expansion and market growth.

For FY23-24 company reported revenue of Rs. 40.50 crore and PAT of Rs. 6.76 crore

The company secures orders worth Rs. 4.43 crore in August 2024. The company has secured an order worth Rs 69 lakhs in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, to provide supervision and quality control consultancy services for the Kanya Shiksha Parisar Jaithari and CM Rise School Project. Additionally, the company will prepare a Detailed Progress Report (DPR) for a 16 km four-lane National Highway in Uttarakhand, a project valued at Rs 27 lakhs. Similar DPR and consultancy services will be provided for projects in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, valued at Rs 1.9 crore and Rs 18 lakhs, respectively. The fifth project, worth Rs 1.29 crore, involves conducting a final location survey in West Bengal.

The company also emerged as the Lowest Bidder from Superintending Engineer, NH Circle, PWD, Gorakhpur, worth Rs. 68.42 Lakhs. The project involves Consultancy services for (AE) to supervise the Construction of the Shohratgarh Bypass (Design Length 6.273 Km) to 2 lanes with a paved shoulder on NH-730 starting near ch. 413.700 and ends near ch. 419.000) under EPC mode in the State of UP.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Company reported a successful year with revenue from operations at Rs. 40.50 crore and PAT of Rs. 6.76 crore as compared to revenue of Rs 34.78 crore and PAT of 5.54 crore of the previous financial year. The company registered an ROE of 49.44%, ROCE of 44.95%, RoNW of 49.44% and PAT margin of 16.81%. This successful financial year assures stakeholders of the company's financial stability and growth potential.

Incorporated in 2010, Manglam Infra and Engineering Limited specialises in managing infrastructure projects, offering services such as detailed project reports (DPR), quality control, supervision, and operations and maintenance for highways, bridges, tunnels, and urban buildings.

The company provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services, including project feasibility studies, consultancy, traffic engineering, financial analysis, and technical audits. Manglam Infra has delivered services across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, and Maharashtra. The company has completed 127 projects, with 116 independently executed and 11 through joint ventures and government partnerships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)