Manipal Marathon 2026: "Miles for a Greener Tomorrow" - India's Premier Student-Organised Race Invites Runners to "Run for a Sustainable Future"

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, will host the 8th edition of the Manipal Marathon on Sunday, 08 February 2026, starting 5:00 a.m. onwards at KMC Greens, Manipal. Recognised as one of India's largest student-organised community fitness events, Manipal Marathon 2026 is expected to witness the participation of nearly 20,000 runners, including over 100 international athletes, competing for a total prize pool exceeding Rs. 25 lakhs.

This year's mega edition of the Manipal Marathon is anchored in the theme "Miles for a Greener Tomorrow", with the tagline "Run for a Sustainable Future," underscoring MAHE's strong commitment to environmental responsibility, inclusive fitness, and holistic community well-being. The marathon also underscores MAHE's ongoing environmental initiatives, including tree plantation, biodiversity conservation, solar energy adoption, waste management, rainwater harvesting, and sustainable mobility, extending these efforts beyond campus to inspire the wider community.

The marathon will feature five race categories - the 42K Full Marathon, 21K Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 3K Fun Run - catering to participants across diverse age groups and fitness levels. The event is expected to attract runners from across India and abroad, with international participation from Dubai, England, Ethiopia, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the USA, further enhancing the global stature and appeal of the Manipal Marathon.

The race day will commence with the 42K Full Marathon flag-off at 5:00 a.m., followed by the 21K Half Marathon at 5:30 a.m., the 10K run at 6:00 a.m., the 5K run at 6:45 a.m., and the 3K Fun Run at 8:00 a.m. The Special Category races for physically and visually challenged participants will be flagged off at 8:30 a.m.

The event will culminate in a high-energy post-run carnival at KMC Greens, Manipal, transforming the venue into a vibrant celebration zone. Featuring lively music, cultural performances, interactive fitness engagements, and a wide array of food stalls, the carnival promises an electrifying, fun-filled atmosphere, delivering an unforgettable experience for runners, families, and spectators that extends well beyond the finish line.

A key speciality of the Manipal Marathon is its scenic beachside route for the 42K Full Marathon, offering runners a truly distinctive race experience. This year, the 10K run features a newly introduced route leading to the Manipal Hospice Respite Centre, marking a meaningful milestone for the event.

The hospice represents a unique integration of advanced palliative care with research and education and is envisioned as the only facility in India attached to both a medical college and a tertiary care hospital, catering to cancer and non-cancer conditions. The Manipal Hospice Respite Centre will deliver innovative care models while training the next generation of palliative care specialists, reinforcing the marathon's commitment to social impact and compassionate healthcare.

In line with MAHE's commitment to equity and inclusiveness, Manipal Marathon 2026 will feature special participation categories for physically challenged and visually challenged runners, along with age-specific categories. Trained volunteers and dedicated support teams will be stationed throughout the course to ensure safety, guidance, and an empowering race experience for all participants.

Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, stated, "The Manipal Marathon has evolved into a powerful platform reflecting MAHE's commitment to building a healthier and more socially responsible society. What began as a campus-led initiative has grown into one of India's most anticipated marathon events, driven by strong institutional support, enthusiastic student leadership, and increasing community participation. This year's theme, 'Miles for a Greener Tomorrow,' reinforces our belief that individual actions, when amplified through collective community effort, can drive meaningful environmental change. By integrating fitness with sustainability and inclusiveness, the marathon encourages participants to take ownership of their well-being while remaining conscious of their impact on the planet."

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, added, "The 8th edition of the Manipal Marathon exemplifies the transformative power of student-led initiatives in creating large-scale social impact. Anchored in the tagline 'Run for a Sustainable Future,' the event goes beyond competition to promote environmental responsibility, discipline, inclusivity, and collective well-being. With participation from across India and the world, the marathon showcases the unifying role of sport in bringing together people of diverse cultures, abilities, and age groups, while inspiring lifelong fitness and responsible citizenship."

Strengthening MAHE's pan-India commitment to health and sustainability, Manipal Marathon 2026 will be preceded by the inaugural MAHETHON 2026, a half-marathon scheduled on 25 January 2026 at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus. Inspired by Bengaluru's culture of wellness, innovation, and community engagement, MAHETHON and the Manipal Marathon together represent MAHE's nationwide vision of positioning fitness as a shared social responsibility.

More than a sporting event, Manipal Marathon 2026 stands as a celebration of determination, inclusivity, and collective purpose, reaffirming MAHE's commitment to building a healthier society and a more sustainable future.

The press meet was attended by senior leadership and key officials of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Those present included Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science); Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences); Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor (Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences); Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer (Operations); Dr. P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar; and Dr. Vinod C. Nayak, Secretary, Sports Council, MAHE.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, offering over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences, Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Technology & Science. MAHE operates through its constituent institutions across campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai.

Renowned for its academic excellence, world-class infrastructure, and impactful research contributions, MAHE has earned strong national and international recognition. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, conferred MAHE with the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE continues to be a preferred destination for students seeking a transformative learning experience and vibrant campus life, as well as for national and multinational organisations in search of top talent.

Registrations for Manipal Marathon 2026 are now open. Runners and fitness enthusiasts are encouraged to seize this opportunity to be part of one of India's premier student-organised marathon events by registering through the official registration link manipalmarathon.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)