Manoj Ceramics Accelerates Growth with New Cutting & Polishing Facility

New Delhi [India], October 30: Manoj Ceramics Limited (MCPL), one of India's leading names in the ceramic and tiles industry, has taken a significant leap forward with the commissioning of its state-of-the-art Cutting & Polishing facility for Natural and Artificial Stones at its Upper Thane unit. The development marks a strategic turnaround for MCPL, transitioning from a contract manufacturing enterprise to a manufacturing-driven brand built on design excellence, innovation and operational control.

The new facility, designed for precision cutting and polishing of marbles, granites, quartz stones & large-format slabs, can process slabs up to 12 feet, offering premium finishes such as Mirror, Leather, Matt and River. This backward integration brings complete control over the production cycle, significantly boosts margin efficiency, and enhances speed-to-market, enabling MCPL to serve premium clients in both domestic and international segments with greater agility. The move also strengthens MCPL's global footprint, complementing its recently launched Dubai Display Centre, which has become a strategic hub for international buyers and designers. The company is now expanding aggressively across African markets, leveraging its product quality, design leadership, and sustainable processing capabilities to meet growing global demand.

Mr. Dhruv Rakhasiya, Managing Director, further stated, "Our foray into manufacturing represents a defining moment for MCPL. It allows us to deliver higher value, better control and enhanced quality. Combined with our Dubai expansion and focus on product innovation, we are building a strong foundation for 25-30% CAGR growth with superior margin expansion."

