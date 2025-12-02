ManpowerGroup India Empowers Visually Impaired Students in Delhi with Smart Vision Glasses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: As part of its ongoing commitment to creating positive social impact and supporting inclusive development, ManpowerGroup India partnered with the Blind Vision Foundation to carry out a CSR initiative at The Blind Relief Association, Delhi. During the visit, the team distributed Smart Vision Glasses, an advanced assistive device designed to support students with low vision or near-blindness by helping them read printed text, recognize faces and objects, and navigate their surroundings with greater independence.

The event was led by the senior leadership from ManpowerGroup India:

* Mr. Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director - India & Middle East (Chief Guest)

* Mr. Ratish Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, ManpowerGroup India

* Mr. Avneesh Makkar, Chief Strategy Officer, ManpowerGroup India

Smart Vision Glasses aim to bridge critical accessibility gaps for visually impaired students, enabling them to participate more confidently in academic and daily activities. The technology aligns with ManpowerGroup's commitment to building future-ready communities and leveraging purposeful innovation to improve lives.

During the event, the students demonstrated how the device enhanced their ability to read textbooks, identify their surroundings, and move more independently within the school. The Blind Vision Foundation Team conducted a detailed orientation session, guiding students and staff on using and maintaining the device to ensure sustained benefit.

Mr. Sandeep Gulati, shared his thoughts on the initiative, saying: "We believe that true inclusion begins with access to tools, education, and opportunities. Smart Vision technology gives these students a chance to learn and navigate the world with greater autonomy. This initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to creating pathways for people to thrive, especially those who need additional support." He also noted ManpowerGroup's ongoing focus to broaden the reach of such impact-led programmes across India.

The programme featured a welcome song, cultural performances by the students, and personal testimonials from beneficiaries. Dignitaries, faculty members, ManpowerGroup volunteers, and partner teams participated in the ceremonial distribution of Smart Vision Glasses. Individual and group photographs captured the joy and appreciation shared throughout the event.

This initiative aligns with ManpowerGroup's global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities, particularly the People & Prosperity pillar, which emphasises accessibility, employability, and community development. Through sustained investments in inclusion and technology-led empowerment, the company continues to drive meaningful impact at the grassroots level.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the school administration, followed by lunch for the beneficiaries, staff, and all participants.

