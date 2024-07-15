Mari State University Celebrates MBBS Graduates at the Grand Convocation Ceremony of the Class of 2024

SMPL

Moscow [Russia], July 15: Mari State University, one of the renowned universities in Russia offering world-class education in various fields, including MBBS, celebrated the significant achievements of its graduating class of 2024 at the Grand Convocation Ceremony. The event was a fitting tribute to the years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance of each graduate, faculty, and staff member of the university. It signifies the commitment of Mari State University to providing excellent education, solidifying its recognition as a top-ranked university in Russia.

The Convocation Ceremony of the Class of 2024 marked the culmination of one chapter and the beginning of another in the medical graduates' lives. The event was graced by various dignitaries, including Prof Shvetsov Mikhail N., Rector of Mari State University; Dr Dinesh Singla, Director of Rus Education; Dr Rohit Chaudhary, Indian Student Representative at Mari State University; and other faculty members.

The ceremony began with a warm address by the university's esteemed Rector, Prof Shvetsov Mikhail N., who expressed his gratitude and stated, "Dear students, you are now professionals. Thank you for your involvement in sports, science, and education, and for representing our university, city, republic, and country. We wish you the best and will always welcome you back. Don't forget us!" He further congratulated the parents, acknowledging that their foundational support was crucial for the students to accomplish their goals.

Other guests who attended the grand ceremony expressed their pride and appreciation, congratulating the graduates who diligently pursued their aspirations of becoming medical professionals.

Throughout their six years at Mari State University, the graduates have shown exceptional resilience and adaptability, qualities that will undoubtedly serve them well as they step into the next chapter of their lives. As the graduates received their diplomas, it symbolized the culmination of six years of rigorous education and training.

To celebrate the successful accomplishments of many medical graduates, several parents accompanied their children to the event. During their visit to Mari State University, the esteemed Rector, Prof Shvetsov Mikhail N., personally met with each parent to express his gratitude. To ensure that parents made the most of their stay in Russia, the university also organized a city tour for them.

This Grand Convocation Ceremony of the Class of 2024 at Mari State University was not just a celebration of the academic accomplishments of the students but also fostered the strength of educational partnerships across the globe.

Students who want to study MBBS at Mari State University can take admission through their official admission partner, Rus Education, on their website www.ruseducation.in, or by calling the student helpline number 1800-833-3338.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)