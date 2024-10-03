Marigold Aviation announces partnership with IndiGo for Cadet Pilot Program

PNN New Delhi [India], October 3: In a new development for India's aviation sector - IndiGo, India's leading airline, announces the newest addition to its Cadet Pilot Program: Marigold Aviation. Marigold Aviation is a world-class provider of best-of-breed commercial airline flight training facilities, backed by a management and advisory team of experts in aviation flight training and aviation regulation. This expertise and experience enable the organisation to provide a uniquely tailored Cadet Pilot Program that sets high standards of quality and safety. From preparation for the DGCA exams to Commercial Pilot License Multi-Engine Instrument Rating (CPL - MEIR) acquisition and Airbus A320 type rating, the program charts out a comprehensive path to becoming a Junior First Officer with IndiGo.

Talking about this partnership, Capt. Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President - Flight Operations at IndiGo, said, "India is home to the third largest and fastest-growing aviation market in the world. As we continue to scale up our operations and work towards doubling our strength, the need for skilled pilots will be pivotal in achieving this vision. Our partnership with Marigold Aviation is a key milestone in that journey, providing access to world-class training with emphasis on safety, quality, and excellence, while nurturing the aspirations of New India's future pilots. We are delighted to welcome Marigold Aviation to our Cadet Pilot Program and look forward to shaping the future of Indian aviation together."

Mr. Gautam Chitnis, MD, Marigold Aviation, said, " IndiGo's leadership in aviation is unparalleled, and we're proud to share their vision of exceptional aviation standards. We are excited to partner with IndiGo in this groundbreaking initiative to nurture the next generation of pilots. At Marigold Aviation, we are committed to providing a world-class training experience to equip aspiring pilots with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today's dynamic aviation landscape. This partnership not only enhances our training offerings but also underscores our shared vision of making pilot training more accessible to talented individuals from diverse backgrounds."

Information seminars and financing news

Marigold Aviation and IndiGo will be hosting a series of informational seminars in key cities across India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, this coming November. These roadshows are open to all aspiring pilots and their families and will provide them with detailed information about the program and the career options available through IndiGo's Cadet Pilot Program. An exciting new financing scheme is expected to be introduced at these seminars - a first-of-its-kind for aspirants to the IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program.

For many aspiring pilots, the financial commitment of pilot training can be a significant barrier; this scheme aims to remove that and make the dream of becoming a pilot more accessible to talented individuals from diverse backgrounds. With these new financing options in place, more students than ever before will be able to pursue their passion for aviation without the financial burden often associated with it.

Marigold Aviation was established with one overarching goal in mind - to provide a world-class training ecosystem for anyone wanting to become a commercial pilot. With best-of-breed training facilities, and the backing of a management and advisory team comprising of experts in aviation flight training and aviation regulation, Marigold Aviation is raising the bar for pilot training in India. For more information go to mgavia.com or follow us on LinkedIn at marigold-aviation and Facebook and Instagram at marigoldaviation

