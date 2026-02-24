Mashroo Strengthens Its Modest Fashion Narrative by Onboarding Munawar Farooqui as Brand Ambassador

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 24: In a decisive move aimed at accelerating brand visibility and deepening cultural relevance, Mashroo, a key name in India's premium Thobe, Jubba and Abaya segment, has officially onboarded Munawar Farooqui as its brand ambassador to expand its visibility and cultural resonance. The association marks a significant milestone in Mashroo's journey to redefine modern modest wear while staying rooted in tradition.

As the modest fashion market in India continues to expand, Mashroo's decision reflects a sharp marketing insight--aligning a culturally resonant voice with a brand that embodies authenticity, elegance, and contemporary styling.

Munawar Farooqui's growing influence across digital platforms, coupled with his strong connect among young and culturally aware audiences, makes him a natural fit for Mashroo's brand philosophy. Known for his relatability and mass appeal, Farooqui represents a new generation that embraces tradition with confidence and individuality.

From a branding perspective, this collaboration is designed to position Mashroo not just as a clothing label, but as a lifestyle choice for men who value modesty, refinement, and self-expression.

Elevating the Thobe & Jubba Conversation

Mashroo has steadily carved a niche in the Thobe, Jubba and Abaya category by offering thoughtfully designed silhouettes, premium fabrics, and versatile styles suitable for everyday wear, festive occasions, and celebrations. The brand's collections reflect a balance of classic craftsmanship and modern tailoring--appealing to both traditional consumers and style-conscious youth.

With Munawar Farooqui fronting upcoming campaigns, Mashroo aims to amplify conversations around modest fashion, making the Thobe a mainstream wardrobe essential rather than a purely occasion-driven garment.

Digital-First Marketing Push

The association will be rolled out through a robust digital-led campaign, focusing on social media storytelling, short-form videos, festive edits, and curated fashion narratives. By leveraging Munawar Farooqui's strong online presence, Mashroo plans to strengthen engagement, drive brand recall, and expand its footprint across key urban and emerging markets.

This approach aligns with Mashroo's long-term marketing strategy--building aspiration through authenticity and community-driven storytelling rather than conventional advertising alone.

#HustleForHeritage: A Campaign Rooted in Real Stories

Taking the collaboration with Munawar Farooqui a step further, Mashroo has launched the #HustleForHeritage campaign. An atypical initiative inspired by Munawar Farooqui's personal journey of resilience, perseverance, and growth. The campaign draws a parallel between Farooqui's life hustles and Mashroo's own heritage-driven evolution, blending modern ambition with cultural legacy.

Beyond celebrity association, the campaign seeks to highlight stories of hustle and heritage across India. It aims to feature stories of renowned businessmen, professionals, sports personalities, and everyday individuals whose journeys embody determination while staying connected to their roots.

Among the notable names associated with this initiative is Mohsin Jaffer, son of Jaffer Bhai of Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar, alongside other emerging sports personalities and cultural figures. Through these narratives, Mashroo reinforces its belief that heritage is not stagnant. It evolves through the hustle of every generation.

Reinforcing Brand Purpose

At its core, Mashroo stands for dignity in dressing, cultural pride, and modern sensibility. Onboarding Munawar Farooqui reinforces this purpose by presenting a face that resonates with real stories, grounded values, and contemporary relevance.

As the modest wear segment gains momentum in India, Mashroo's latest move positions it firmly at the intersection of culture, commerce, and conversation--setting the tone for the next phase of growth in the Thobe and Jubba market.

This partnership is not just an endorsement; it is a statement of intent--signaling Mashroo's ambition to lead the future of modest menswear in India with confidence and clarity.

