MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals: Advocating Awareness on Short Stay Surgery for Faster Recovery & Better Surgical Outcomes

New Delhi/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6: MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals is excited to announce a month-long awareness campaign focused on the benefits of Short Stay Surgery from 1st December to 31st December. The campaign will be held at both their hospitals located at B-18, Chirag Enclave, South Delhi and A-93, Sector 34, Noida. This initiative aims to educate the public about the advantages of minimally invasive procedures that lead to faster recovery times and reduced healthcare costs.

The hospital is offering free consultations and investigations, including ultrasound screening, X-ray screening, routine blood tests, uroflowmetry, and consultations with senior specialists. A one-time registration fee of Rs 299 will be applicable.

Hanish Bansal, Chairman & Executive Director of MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals, explains, "Short Stay Surgery offers numerous advantages, including improved surgical outcomes, faster recovery and lower treatment costs. It allows patients to return to their daily routines quickly while ensuring top-notch care and safety."

Dr. Mrinal Sharma, Head of Department - Laparoscopic, Cancer & General Surgery and Medical Superintendent from MASSH-MANAS Noida added, "By choosing less invasive surgeries, you can avoid big cuts and long hospital stays. This means fewer risks, less pain and a quicker recovery. You'll be back to your normal routine sooner, all while receiving the highest quality care from our experienced doctors and nurses."

Dr. Sachin Ambekar, Director - Minimal Access Surgery & Medical Director from MASSH Chirag Enclave emphasized, "Traditional surgeries often come with risks like complications from anesthesia and infections. Short Stay Surgery helps minimize these risks. With smaller incisions and shorter procedures, you'll have a smoother recovery and less chance of complications. It's a smarter way to get the treatment you need."

This approach offers many benefits, such as better surgical outcomes, quicker recovery, lower treatment costs, and a faster return to daily activities. It also means less time under anesthesia, minimal blood loss, and a lower risk of infection.

The campaign covers a wide range of conditions, including

* Urology: Kidney stones, ureteric stones

* Laparoscopic General Surgery: Gallbladder stones, hernia, appendicitis, piles

* Laparoscopic Gynaecology: Fibroids, endometriosis, adenomyosis, ovarian cysts

* Orthopaedics: Meniscal tears, ACL injuries, fractures, rotator cuff tears

Through this campaign, MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals aims to inspire more people to explore the benefits of Short Stay Surgery, transforming how they experience healthcare.

About MINIMAL ACCESS SMART SURGERY HOSPITALS (MASSH):

MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals is a chain of premier Super Speciality Hospitals that combine the latest cutting-edge technology with the most ethical & transformational practices in the industry to provide world-class patient care.

MASSH is renowned for its integration of cutting-edge technology with ethical and transformational practices in departments of Urology, Laparoscopic General Surgery, Laparoscopic Gynaecology, Oncology, Orthopaedics, Preventive Medicine. Committed to providing world-class patient care, MASSH adopts a patient-centric philosophy focused on enhancing health and wellness, not just treating illness. The hospital follows a P5 medicine approach, emphasizing Personalised, Participatory, Predictive, Preventive, and Precision healthcare, which allows for tailored treatments and services to meet each patient's unique needs.

MASSH specializes in groundbreaking 3D Laparoscopy, Laser, and Minimal Access Surgeries, offering safer and more effective treatments compared to conventional methods. MASSH's dedication to welcoming international patients and their families is evident through its provision of dedicated floors with comfortable accommodations and personalized care tailored to their needs. Through its International Patient Services, MASSH extends its exceptional healthcare globally by organizing health camps and medical seminars across Africa, the Middle East, and SAARC regions.

For further information, visit www.massh.in.

