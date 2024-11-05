Master filmmaker Subhash Ghai honours Ace Hollywood Producer Ashok Amritraj with IIFTC Global Indian Cinema Icon Award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: The 11th edition of the prestigious IIFTC Awards, Asia's largest film tourism event, took place in Mumbai. Filmmakers and actors were honoured for their exceptional contributions to promoting global tourism through cinema. The awards continued the tradition of celebrating cinematic excellence that not only entertains audiences but also inspires them to explore new destinations and cultures.

Harshad Bhagwat, Promoter of the IIFTC Awards, highlighted the importance of the event, saying "Cinema has the power to transcend borders, not only by telling stories but also by showcasing the beauty and culture of various destinations worldwide. Through their films, our awardees have turned the spotlight on these locations, creating a deep impact on global tourism. The 11th IIFTC Awards continue our mission to honour those who have significantly contributed to film tourism, making cinema a bridge between cultures and landscapes."

Commenting on the occasion Subhash Ghai said "It is an honour to celebrate a visionary like Ashok Amritraj, whose contributions to global cinema have been instrumental in uniting audiences across cultures. Through his dedication and artistry, he has shown how powerful storytelling can transcend borders and inspire us all." Upon receiving the award Ashok Amritraj mentioned "I am deeply grateful to receive this prestigious recognition from IIFTC and to stand among such extraordinary filmmakers who champion storytelling as a bridge between cultures. Cinema has an unparalleled ability to bring diverse destinations and experiences to audiences around the world, sparking curiosity and connection."

These quotes highlight the collaborative spirit of cinema and tourism, honouring Ashok Amritraj's global influence while celebrating the shared vision of IIFTC and its mission.

The International Indian Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) was held from October 23rd to 25th. It will bring together filmmakers and international tourism boards to foster collaboration between the two industries. Over 50 companies from more than 20 countries, including Azerbaijan, South Africa, the USA, Spain, and many more, participated, further solidifying the event's standing as the leading platform for promoting film tourism.

This year's awardees included prominent names from Indian cinema, recognised for their work in showcasing breathtaking destinations on the big screen:

1. IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for Cinematic Excellence - Web Series to 'The Freelancer' by Friday Storytellers

2. IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for Cinematic Excellence - Films

a. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Hindi) Luv Films, T-Series

b. Pathan (Hindi) by Yash Raj Films

c. Waltair Veerayya (Telugu) by Mythri Movie Makers

d. Baanadariyalli (Kannada) by Sri Vaare Talkies

e. Made in Caravan (Malayalam) by Badusha Productions

f. Spy (Telugu) by ED Entertainments

g. Kranti (Kannada) by Media House Studio

h. Chandramukhi 2 (Tamil) by Lyca Productions

i. Aaro Ek Prithibi (Bengali) by Eskay Movies

j. Ayisha (Malayalam) by Cross Border Cinema

k. Victoria - Ek Rahasya (Marathi) by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures

3. IIFTC Film Tourism Award for Outstanding Location - Azerbaijan

4. IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for Cultural Integration to Leo (Tamil) by Seven Screen Studio

5. IIFTC Special Awards

a. Outstanding Contribution (Hindi): Shoojit Sircar

b. Global Indian Cinematic Icon: Ashok Amritraj

The 11th IIFTC Awards once again celebrated the unique synergy between cinema and tourism, honouring filmmakers whose work has significantly influenced global travel through the art of storytelling.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)