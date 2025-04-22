MATLAB EXPO 2025 India Gathers Over 800 Engineers to Discuss the Future of Software-Defined Products, Scaling AI Models, and More

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, successfully concluded MATLAB EXPO 2025 in Bengaluru. The event attracted over 800 engineers, academicians, and industry leaders who explored various industries' latest technological advancements and engineering challenges. The conference featured insightful sessions on software-defined products, scaling AI models, electrification, next-generation wireless systems, and the role of models in software factories. Additionally, attendees received hands-on experience from MathWorks customers and engineering experts during interactive sessions and the event's technology showcase featured over 25 demo booths.

Richard Rovner, Vice President of Marketing for MathWorks, delivered a keynote titled, 'From Embedded to Empowered: The Rise of Software-Defined Products.' During the presentation, he explored the transformative shift towards software-defined products across many industries. Rovner emphasized the need for changes in development processes and team synergies, highlighting how MATLAB® and Simulink® can be leveraged to capture value and mitigate risk.

Building on this theme, Dr. Anshuman Awasthi, Senior Vice President for Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, took the stage with his keynote, 'Software Development in a Connected World.' Dr. Awasthi delved into the intricacies of real-time, connected product development, highlighting the critical intersection of technology and consumer demand in shaping the future of mobility.

"MATLAB EXPO 2025 highlighted remarkable contributions by leading engineers and scientists," said Sunil Motwani, Country Head at MathWorks. "With a focus on software-defined products and AI, events like this are essential for encouraging collaboration, sharing insights, and driving progress. At MathWorks, we are dedicated to creating opportunities for professionals to connect, explore new technologies, and learn from each other."

Additional highlights from MATLAB EXPO India include:

* A panel discussion with industry experts from Jaguar Land Rover Technology and Business Services India, Tata Elxsi, Nexteer Automotive, AIC BIMTECH and an educational leader from IIIT Bangalore highlighted the importance of system-level simulation in designing smarter, more efficient products that integrate software, hardware, and AI. The panel explored collaborative approaches and the skills required to lead future technology trends.

* Women leaders from Nexteer Automotive, EMBITEL Technologies, and CEMILAC shared their experiences navigating challenges and pioneering change. They emphasized leveraging technology, fostering thought leadership, and promoting community and inclusion to cultivate healthy, dynamic work environments.

* The conference also featured a session on 'What's New in MATLAB and Simulink,' highlighting new product capabilities for building and testing codes and models and advancements in deep learning, wireless communications, and systems engineering.

About MathWorks:

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's top universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,500 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

