Max Life's 50th Super Customer Week witnesses 4,000 walk-ins across 62 branches in North India

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 31: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") celebrates the success of the 50th edition of its award-winning customer centric initiative -- Super Customer Week, a platform curated with a singular objective of building lasting customer relationships through engaging and innovative activities. Celebrations were held across 62 leading branches in North India, to commemorate the milestone 50th Super Customer Week that witnessed a remarkable participation of over 4,000 customer walk-ins, showcasing Max Life's dedication to customer-centricity. The highly acclaimed platform has witnessed unprecedented success since its inception in 2018 and has touched the lives of more than 53,000 customers across 74 branches in North India, in the previous quarter alone. By dedicating one week each month to celebrate and engage with customers, this initiative has significantly fostered long-term relationships and transformed customers into brand advocates, enhancing insurance awareness manifold.

Marquee platforms, such as the Super Customer Week, have played a pivotal role in strengthening Max Life's commitment of spreading life insurance awareness in India. As per the recent India Protection Quotient 6.0 findings, India's North Zone has seen a positive increase in life insurance knowledge over the past six years, increasing from 37 points to 58 points. It is through innovative customer engagement initiatives like the Super Customer Week that Max Life has been able to support India's life insurance awareness and ownership growth -- where North India's life insurance ownership levels have increased by 11% from 59% in 2019 to 70% in 2024.

In line with the organizational commitment towards enhancing life insurance awareness and uptick, each month, the Super Customer Week features unique themes and activities that resonate with cultural nuances and occasions, ensuring continuous and relevant engagement. The initiative reaches out to Max Life's 4 million active customer base through email, SMS, and social media marketing, along with physical interactions at the branches.

Sumit Madan, Chief Distribution Officer, Max Life, said, "The success of our Super Customer Week initiative is a testament to Max Life's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and building trust. This innovative platform has not only strengthened our relationships but also highlighted our dedication to engaging with customers in North India. We aim to enhance customer experiences with innovative, personalized offerings that resonate with their lives, ensuring every customer feels valued, engaged, and confident in their financial future with Max Life."

The recent 50th Super Customer Week celebration by Max Life was a week-long festivity, featuring a series of events and activities aimed at building emotional connections and enhancing customer trust. Centered on the theme of trust and protection with a focus on fathers, the event provided opportunities to discuss protection, savings, health, and child plans, addressing diverse customer needs. Customers were invited to celebrate their bond with their fathers, paralleling the trust they place in Max Life. Additionally, yoga sessions led by renowned celebrity trainers promoted physical well-being and a balanced lifestyle. The week also included special activities to cheer for Team India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere in the branches.

The Super Customer Week initiative also helped create significant opportunities for the company's advisor recruitment and sales efforts. Customers were engaged in meaningful conversations about protection, savings, health, and child plans, leading to impressive engagement rates and spot closures.

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992948/4492032/Max_Life_Insurance_Logo.jpg

