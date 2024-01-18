Maximise your savings with AU Small Finance Bank and enjoy competitive interest rates of up to 7.25 per cent per annum

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 18: Embark on an extraordinary banking journey with AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), where we invite you to unlock the full potential of your savings. Immerse yourself in the advantage of high interest rates, reaching up to 7.25%*interest p.a.

Dedicated to providing unmatched convenience, security, and remarkable returns, AU SFB stands out by delivering a banking experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Elevate your financial journey with the assurance of robust returns and the flexibility of a high-interest savings account.

Types of Savings Accounts

AU Royale

Tailored program for premium customers, AU Royale offers premium services and exclusive privileges, elevating your banking experience to new heights. Enjoy personalized attention through a dedicated relationship manager, family banking and a host of benefits that truly set your banking experience apart.

AU Platinum

AU Platinum program offers exceptional benefits to enrich your banking experience. The uniquely designed program aims to serve you with a world of premium services, special discounts and a plethora of exclusive offers. AU Platinum is more than just a savings account; it's an invitation to a world of enhanced benefits where your financial aspirations meet exceptional rewards.

AU Value Savings Account

Catering to basic banking needs, the AU Value Savings Account provides a seamless banking experience with a focus on your basic banking requirements. Enjoy access to ATMs or carry out banking transactions from your phone, through AU Value Savings Account.

AU Digital Savings Account

Step into the future of banking with the fully digital AU Digital Savings Account. Instant banking facilities, a power-packed debit card, and other innovative features await the digitally savvy individual. Embrace the seamless and efficient banking solutions designed to match your fast-paced lifestyle.

Monthly Interest Payouts

AU Small Finance Bank goes beyond traditional banking norms by providing a monthly interest payout feature on savings accounts. This feature ensures a consistent income stream, offering financial predictability to account holders.

Key Features of Savings Account

* Monthly Interest payouts: Benefit from a savings account interest rate of up to 7.25%* p.a., with monthly interest payouts directly deposited into your account.

* Debit Card: Get enhanced Insurance coverage, purchase protection, specially curated lifestyle privileges, exclusive offers, and discounts from top brands across India.

* Video Banking: Experience the future of banking with 100% paperless 24 x 7 Video Banking for both new and existing AU Small Finance Bank customers.

* Dedicated Relationship Officer: Enjoy the personalized assistance of a dedicated Relationship Officer, your single point of contact for all banking and financial needs.

* Easy Access to Funds: Access your funds 24/7 through the AU 0101 App or AU 0101 Net Banking, with additional features like flight and hotel booking, mobile recharge, and more.

Benefits of Savings Account

Unlock a world of benefits with an AU Savings Account:

* Hassle-free fund deposits without the need for deposit slips.

* Wide range of products & services: Our wide array of products includes lockers, Demat 2-in1 Account, Mutual Funds, Insurance, asset products, & insurance. We are a one-stop-shop for all your needs!

* Extended banking hours: Worried about visiting your branch post 4pm? Worry not! Enjoy extended banking hours and visit any AU Small Finance Bank branch till 6pm^.

* Seamless banking: Experience exclusive banking in person at our branches and get priority access to our phone banking service.

Instant Account Opening through Video Banking

Discover the ease of opening a Savings Account without leaving your home, thanks to AU Small Finance Bank's 24x7 Video Banking. If you're 18 years or older and have the required KYC documents, you can effortlessly set up your Savings Account

Key Considerations for Opening a Savings Account

Ensure a seamless account opening process with these tips:

* Choose the Right Account Type: Understand the various savings account options to select the one that best suits your financial needs and goals.

* Prepare Your Documents: Gather all necessary KYC documents for a smooth application process.

* Provide Accurate Contact Details: Share correct and up-to-date communication details for smooth updates from the bank.

* Be Video KYC-Ready: If opting for Video KYC, ensure you have a compatible device and stable internet connection for a seamless video call experience.

Unlock the true potential of your savings with AU Small Finance Bank. Apply for a Savings Account today and experience banking designed to empower you.

* Applicable for select slabs. Rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of AU Small Finance Bank. For latest rates, please visit www.aubank.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)