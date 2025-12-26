Maxpro Fitness Launches Most Comprehensive Home Fitness Service Network as Part of 2026 Plans Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 26: Maxpro Fitness is among India's leading home fitness equipment brands, announcing significant expansion as part of its 2026 roadmap, with a strong focus on high-performance equipment and one of the most extensive after-sales service and installation networks across India.

By extending its services across India, Maxpro Fitness has thoughtfully designed, efficiently delivered, and expertly serviced with a commitment to continuous fitness support now and in the future. The enhanced service ecosystem is designed to offer quick installations, consistent quality service, and improved accessibility across metros, Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and emerging cities from Tier 4 & 5, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, and nationwide.

Nationwide Service Expansion

With its expanding service infrastructure, Maxpro Fitness is positioning itself as one of the most service-accessible fitness equipment brands in India.

As part of a comprehensive 2026 successful vision, Maxpro has expanded to:

* 650+ certified service partners across India are within reach.

* A 24-48-hour average response time for installation and service.

* Professionally trained technicians offering expert service for Maxpro home fitness equipment.

* A digital customer support system enables easy ticketing and tracking.

While the strategic increase in home fitness, the company offers user-friendly service coverage and professional installation, meeting the demand while maintaining consistent quality standards.

Superior Customer Support System

Maxpro's upgraded service network offers different solutions starting from

* Doorstep installation by certified technicians for the home gym equipment, including treadmills, exercise bikes, and other strength equipment.

* Regular maintenance support and spare-part availability for all products.

* Video-call installation assistance for remote regions.

* PAN-India warranty support and reliable service.

Based on the company's mission of encouraging fitness accessibility nationwide by making the entire ownership experience smoother, from installation to maintenance, and after-sales service, the company aims to reduce the problems faced by users, such as a lack of support or inconsistent service quality.

Redefining Home Fitness Ecosystem

Accessing the growing customer service network, Maxpro is also supporting its user ecosystem by providing.

-Personalised diet plans for customers tailored to their health benefits from a certified dietitian.

- Integrated fitness tracking through the FitShow App, connecting smartphones to the equipment for easy access.

- Video-based workout guidance through pre-set programs customised for users for cardio training, stamina building, and weight loss, all in one solution from Maxpro equipment.

- Real-time tracking of workout metrics to keep the workout progress on track.

The company states that these innovative features, designed for user comfort and smart training, help them to stay active, improve consistency every day, and achieve better fitness results at home.

Roadmap for 2026 and Beyond

Maxpro's mission for strategic priorities for the coming years includes:

* Expanding the service network to 19,000+ pin codes across India

* Introducing innovative diagnostics for treadmill performance

* Enhancing commercial installation support and maximum service capabilities

* Creating the biggest network for home exercise equipment by providing maintenance, servicing, and repairs to avoid major breakdowns in the equipment.

Company Statement

A Maxpro spokesperson said:

"Timely service and installation support are becoming crucial as home fitness continues to expand throughout India. Our enlarged network is intended to provide timely assistance for users in every region with quicker and easier access to our reliable service."

Stronger Presence

The advanced service supports, including a seamless buying experience for all customers from motorised treadmills to strength-building Maxpro fitness products through:

- www.maxprofitness.in

- Major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon & Flipkart

About Maxpro Fitness

Maxpro Fitness is recognized as one of the best home fitness equipment brands offering innovative cardio treadmills, low-impact exercise bikes, strength machines, and connected fitness solutions. As the company expands across India, it prioritizes customer accessibility, reliable service, and product innovation.

