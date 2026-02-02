Maybelline New York Welcomes Kiara Advani As Its Brand Ambassador, Marking A New Era Of Beauty In India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: Maybelline New York, the world's number one makeup brand, today introduced one of Indian cinema's leading actors, Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador for India. Effortlessly modern and confident, Kiara represents a new chapter for the brand, one where beauty is rooted in self-expression, and makeup becomes an extension of identity rather than transformation.

As the ambassador for Maybelline New York, Kiara Advani embodies a confident and deeply authentic sense of beauty that resonates with the brand ethos. With a presence that feels both aspirational and relatable, her ability to seamlessly balance global appeal with a keen sense of self makes her a natural choice for Maybelline New York, championing the brand's evolving vision of beauty and self-expression.

"Makeup, for me, is a form of self-expression. It shifts with my mood, my mindset, and how I choose to show up. Becoming the face of Maybelline New York feels especially meaningful, as the brand stands to support people all over the world in their quest for self-exploration through the power of makeup," said Kiara Advani. "This partnership feels instinctive and I'm excited to be part of a brand that encourages everyone to express themselves authentically and on their own terms."

Born in New York and shaped by its bold, diverse, and fast-paced culture, Maybelline New York, has always stood at the intersection of modernity, innovation, and accessibility. With a strong focus on high-performance products, trend-forward offerings, and inclusive beauty, the brand empowers consumers across the world to express and own their individuality through makeup.

Commenting on the launch, Maya El Aramouni, General Manager, Maybelline New York India, said: "As we welcome Kiara to the Maybelline New York family, we look forward to working together to create beauty that feels intuitive, inclusive, and aligned with the way our consumers see themselves today. This is an important moment for the brand in India, where Kiara represents the confident, expressive and ever-curious Maybelline consumer."

Marking this new association, Maybelline New York introduced its latest innovation: the Maybelline Serum Lipstick. Headlined by Kiara Advani in the bold matte shade 'Wildcard', the launch reflects a shift toward beauty that is personal, intuitive, and designed for those who demand both high-performance color and deep care.

This lipstick is elevated with serum-level hydration. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and a nourishing oil blend, the formula delivers 8-hour plumping moisture. In one swipe, tone-enhancing pigments merge with long-wear comfort for visibly smoother, more refined lips. Available in thirteen shades across Satin and Matte finishes, the collection features shades that flatter all Indian skin tones.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all.

In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether

Instagram Handle: @maybelline_in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873431/Maybelline_Kiara_Advani.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)