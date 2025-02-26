Mayfair Housing: Celebrating 60 Years of Legacy and Great Place to Work Certification

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Mayfair Housing, a legacy real estate developer and trusted name in the business, is commemorating 60 years of delivering exceptional housing solutions. This significant milestone is further sweetened by its achievement of the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification, a testament to Mayfair's commitment to creating a nurturing and empowering work environment.

As a company built around customer-centricity, transparency, approachability Mayfair Housing has consistently upheld its core values, policies, and philosophies. Over the decades, the company has pioneered innovative, customer-friendly designs while meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Despite navigating the complexities of construction rules, regulations, and documentation, Mayfair Housing has excelled in delivering homes that exceed expectations. The joy of handing over quality homes and witnessing the smiles of satisfied families underscores its achievements and dedication.

Among Mayfair's important contributions to affordable housing is its township project in Virar, known as Mayfair Virar Gardens. The company has maintained exceptional construction standards. This meticulous approach has ensured timely delivery of quality affordable homes, always ahead of prescribed RERA timelines, demonstrating the brand's commitment to quality, reliability and before time delivery, made dependable by initiatives like countdown clocks.

Guided by the principle of creating Safe Appreciating Reliable Assets or SARA, Mayfair Housing has established itself as a company deeply rooted in trust, transparency, and respect through every action and decision. The GPTW certification reflects the organisation's efforts to remain committed to its employees through initiatives such as continuous learning opportunities, wellness programs, feedback mechanisms, and efforts to honour work-life balance. This recognition validates Mayfair's belief that it is an empowered employee who drives a company's long-term growth and success.

Sharing his thoughts on this, Dr. Nayan A. Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of Mayfair Housing, said, "Our 60-year journey is built on trust, innovation, and a relentless commitment to creating spaces where people feel truly at home. Achieving the Great Place to Work certification is an honour that underscores our dedication to our employees, who are the backbone of our success. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to delivering homes that inspire happiness and enrich lives."

Mayfair Housing's journey has been a witness to several industry-firsts. Its achievements, include obtaining an Advance Payment Facility (APF) from HDFC in 1985, revealing carpet area in 2003, completing a project under the amended DCR in 2012, and becoming the first Indian real estate brand to enter Bahrain's market in 2014. Its forward-thinking initiatives at project sites and early RERA registration, are part of its progressive approach.

Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its legacy by embracing sustainability, incorporating green technologies, and expanding its footprint into new markets across Mumbai in redevelopment while maintaining its core value of creating homes that resonate with happiness.

About- Mayfair Housing is your true partner in creating excellent living spaces in Mumbai's bustling metropolis. We go beyond building landscapes with an uncompromising commitment to our customers, crafting spaces that represent our enthusiasm for your ideas and aspirations. Our journey focuses on long-term commitment with our clients, where every base is set firmly and every commitment is kept. Mayfair Housing believes that building homes is synonymous with building happiness, and our practices based on integrity ensure that your investment thrives as a lasting tribute to our dedication.

For more information, visit - https://mayfairhousing.com/

