Mazars and FORVIS to Form Unique New Top 10 Global Network

New Delhi [India], November 16: Mazars, the leading international audit, tax, and advisory firm and FORVIS, the eighth largest public accounting firm in the United States, today jointly announce they will create a new, top 10 global network, effective 1 June 2024. The new network will position both firms for continued global growth by expanding their capabilities to serve clients, especially those with international needs.

The network will operate under a single brand worldwide, Forvis Mazars. With around EUR4.7bn ($5bn) in revenue, Forvis Mazars will be a new entrant in the top 10 global network rankings. Uniquely formed of just two members, the network is designed to be agile, deliver consistency and have the global scale to meet clients' needs. Both network members will remain owned by their current respective partnerships. Effective 1 June 2024, Mazars USA will join Forvis Mazars in the U.S.

"I am really delighted that Mazars and FORVIS have taken this transformational step and am excited about the opportunities it presents for both firms in serving our clients and supporting our people," says Herve Helias, Chairman of the Executive Board, Mazars Group. "We're proud to bring a pioneering new network model to our industry and are excited to continue this journey together. At Mazars, we are committed to helping our clients confidently build and grow their businesses, and forming this two-firm network with FORVIS complements our existing international integrated partnership and significantly advances Mazars' international strategy. We are proud to offer our clients the strength of our international integrated partnership in 100 countries and the benefits of FORVIS' large national partnership in the U.S. that truly works as one firm across the U.S. It gives us the scale and expanded presence that we have been striving for in the U.S. and marks us out as a top 10 global network with extensive scale and coverage."

"A two-firm network, operating under a single global brand, quickly advances our firms' shared strategies. It's an opportunity to better serve our clients, especially those with international needs and support our people on a path of continued growth. Our organizations know each other well, with a strong history of collaboration and very similar cultures of putting our people and clients first," says Tom Watson, CEO, FORVIS. "FORVIS has always been passionately committed to providing an Unmatched Client Experience® and unlocking the potential of both our clients and our people, and this opportunity allows us to do so on a strengthened global platform."

Mazars, with offices in more than 100 countries and territories, has realised much success, rising in prominence and working with some of the most recognisable brands in the world. FORVIS was built on a 100-year legacy of providing an Unmatched Client Experience®, becoming a top 10 firm in the United States while looking toward an expanded global platform. At a time of major change for businesses worldwide and shifting market dynamics, the new global network will be agile with the scale, capacity, and coverage to support current and future clients' needs worldwide with the highest levels of consistency and customer experience.

Mazars is an internationally integrated partnership, specialising in audit, accountancy, advisory, tax and legal services*. Operating in over 100 countries and territories around the world, we draw on the expertise of over 30,000 professionals in Mazars' integrated partnership to assist clients of all sizes at every stage in their development.

FORVIS, LLP is a professional services firm with a global reach and a passion to drive businesses forward. The firm's 6,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, FORVIS upholds an unwavering purpose to help those we serve unlock their full potential-including our people, our clients, and our communities.

