MBG CARD India Launches Review Us QR Code Tool to Boost Google Reviews and Online Presence

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: In a move to empower local businesses across India with smarter digital tools, MBG CARD India Pvt Ltd has officially launched 'Review Us', a powerful solution designed to help businesses collect Google reviews faster and improve their online visibility and Google ranking. The product is now live at https://reviewus.in

Currently active in major Indian cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, Review Us is already being used by 30,000+ businesses pan India, with numbers growing aggressively every month.

The idea behind Review Us is simple yet effective - make it extremely easy for customers to leave a review using a custom Google review QR code, allowing local businesses to build trust, grow organically, and rank higher on Google Search and Maps.

"Local search visibility is critical in today's digital-first world. We built Review Us to solve the real challenge of review collection for small and medium businesses. Our mission is to help businesses across India get found, get trusted, and grow faster," said a spokesperson from MBG CARD India Pvt Ltd.

With customized QR code solutions, review management support, and localized SEO focus, Review Us is helping retail outlets, restaurants, clinics, salons, gyms, service providers, and many others create a strong online footprint.

Whether you're a salon in Koramangala, a restaurant in Gachibowli, a clinic in South Delhi, or a retailer in MG Road, Pune, Review Us gives you the edge to grow faster with customer-driven feedback.

About MBG CARD India Pvt Ltd:

MBG CARD is a rapidly growing digital enablement company focused on providing smart marketing tools for local businesses in India. With a client base of over 30,000 and expanding across multiple sectors, MBG CARD continues to lead innovation in Google My Business optimization and review solutions.

To learn more or to get your custom review QR code, visit: https://reviewus.in

Download App https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.reviewus.mbg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)