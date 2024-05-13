MCM Academy Organised HONORARY EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY 2024 in Dubai

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], May 13: MCM Academy, a prominent Educational Group based in India & a significant International presence in UAE, Bahrain, Oman & Georgia, proudly announces the successful completion of the Honorary Excellence Award Ceremony. This event, held in collaboration with Central Global University on April 27th, 2024, in Dubai, UAE, brought together students from various parts of the world to celebrate their exceptional achievements in academia and society.

The Honorary Excellence Award Ceremony is a significant event aimed at honoring students who did really well in their studies and showed great leadership. It's proof of how hard they worked and how they always aimed for the best during their studies.

Students from different fields and backgrounds came together to celebrate their successes and talk about the experiences that shaped their time at Central Global University. They showed how they could make a positive difference in the world through research and community projects.

During the ceremony, important speakers praised the students and encouraged them for their future journeys. It was a night full of happiness, thinking back on hard work, and feeling motivated for the future.

"We're really happy to have worked with Central Global University on this special event," said Vineet Ruhella, Director of MCM Educational Group. "This ceremony is not just about praising graduating students but also shows how important education is for making the future better for everyone."

As MCM Educational Group and Central Global University keep supporting great education and helping the next generation of leaders, this ceremony shows how much they care about helping students succeed and making positive changes in education worldwide.

MCM Academy is a dedicated educational group committed to supporting students in their pursuit of educational opportunities worldwide. With 14 years of experience, they likely have developed a comprehensive understanding of the academic landscape and the needs of students seeking education on a global scale. MCM Academy empowers students to achieve their academic and professional goals.

MCM Educational Group empowers students to access top-notch Distance, online and Regular universities. With its comparison feature, MCM Educational Group facilitates a thorough comparison of various universities based on parameters like their E-learning systems, faculty expertise, and tuition fees.

We're also excited to announce another event on August 27th, 2024, in Dubai. This event will give students, teachers, and professionals a chance to come together, share ideas, and inspire each other to do even better in education. We'll share more details soon, so stay tuned!

For more info about MCM Academy, visit https://www.mcmacademy.in, https://www.mcmacademy.in/suggest-me-a-university/

Contact: +971 523513321 / +91 9999292837

Vineet Ruhella

[Director]

MCM Educational Group

info@mcmacademy.in

