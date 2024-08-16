MDI Gurgaon Secures 11th Spot In 2024 NIRF Rankings, Up From 13th

SMPL New Delhi [India], August 16: Leading B School, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, has improved its national ranking, securing the 11th position, in the Management category, in the recently-announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, up by two places from the 13th position in 2023. Among various indicators, the Research, Professional Practice, and Collaborative Performance (RPC) metric saw a significant improvement from 44.85 in 2023 to 50.74 in 2024, for the School. Research, training, academic collaborations, and engagements are high-priority areas at MDI, and the improved metric amply proves this. MDI Gurgaon's perception score also saw a substantial rise, jumping from 21.91 in 2023 to 27.07 in 2024. Alumni and students are the most influential brand ambassadors of an Institute, and the marked improvement in MDI's perception score shows that the MDI alumni and student universe are doing exceedingly well in whatever they choose to do. Of course, efforts like branding, media engagement, and industry collaboration also helped.

The Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) metric also saw a positive trend, rising from 68.46 in 2023 to 71.06 in 2024. This shows that MDI is increasing its engagement with businesses and government and that inclusivity is at the core of MDI's academic pursuits.

Commenting on the improvement in its national rankings, MDI Gurgaon Director, Prof Arvind Sahay, said: "We remain committed to the idea of nurturing responsible business leaders who are well-equipped to navigate multiple challenges and business uncertainties. State of the art teaching and learning resources, top-notch research, and desirable placements are key drivers of excellence. We are also working on increasing our outreach, inclusivity and peer perception. This also shows in the improvement in our NIRF rankings".

