Meal of the Moment, India's fastest-growing nutritious snacking brand, targets INR 150 cr topline in 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7,: In a statement that underscores the brand's robust growth, Meal of the Moment (MOM) - a homegrown nutritious snacking brand - has announced that it is targeting an ambitious topline of INR 150 cr. in 2025. Founded in 2017, MOM has revolutionised the snacking category with their smart and wholesome food solutions that comprise 100 per cent natural ingredients.

With an impressive growth rate of 7-8 per cent month-over-month (25 per cent Q-o-Q), MOM is well on their way to establishing itself as a market leader in the healthy snacks category. The brand's products are currently available at more than 45,000 retail stores across the country, with a significant online retail footprint that includes all quick commerce platforms. To further accelerate their vertical and horizontal growth, MOM is implementing various strategies, which include launching various new products, flavours and pack sizes within their core categories, increasing their presence in general trade stores, and expanding to modern-chain stores such Reliance, Metro and DMart, among others.

In addition to all low cost airline carriers in India, MOM is also available on some international carriers, namely WestJet and SunWing in Canada, American Airlines, Kuwait Airways and Fits Air Sri Lanka, and is in talks with several others. Further, to build upon their overseas footprint, MOM has reported that it is in the advanced stages of talks with distributors in the US and Australia, and will begin exports to these geographies in the coming months. To help execute these multi-faceted expansion plans, MOM is putting in place a robust and experienced senior leadership team that will enable them to execute their strategies plans in an expeditious manner.

Commenting on the announcement, MOM's co-founder Prateek Bhagchandka said, "We are excited about the many possibilities that 2025 has in store for our brand. The north star, for us, is to be a profitable INR 500 cr. topline company in the next three or four years, and a leader in the categories we operate in. All our targets and our growth strategies are aligned towards enabling us to achieve this goal."

MOM's announcement is not only indicative of the brand's resounding performance but also the rapid growth of the domestic snacks market - valued at INR 42,694.9 cr. in 2023, it is projected to reach INR 95,521.8 cr. by 2032 (IMARC Group). The sector's growth is being propelled by an increased demand for convenience, on-demand nutrition, and evolving eating habits, as well as stringent regulatory standards established by the FSSAI.

