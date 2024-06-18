Media Strategist Nikhil Singhal Awarded in Media Conclave Held at Constitution Club of India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 18: In a Media Conclave organized by the Madhav Foundation at the Constitution Club of India, the well-known Media Strategist and founder of global public relation and communication firm Vigor Media Worldwide, Nikhil Singhal was honoured for his exemplary work in the field of 'Public Relation and Media Communication'. Singhal who is also a President of Noida High Rise Federation 100X (NHRF) is talk of the town these days for his initiatives towards infrastructure improvement and advocating residents' needs in the high rise society of Noida.

The award was presented to him by renowned TV journalist Chandni Dhawan who is also Founder & President of Madhav Foundation. Lead by Dhawan and supported by Mohit Dhawan, VP- Madhav Foundation, the NGO is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged through Foundation's charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and education sectors.

The Chief Guest for the event was 'Dr Premchand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan' accompanied by notable guests such as 'Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat 24 and CMD, First India News,' 'Brajesh Mishra, Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Samachar,' 'IPS Babloo Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police at the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar' and 'Praven Sharma, Director of Djewels House, Karol Bagh, New Delhi'.

While receiving the esteemed award in the presence of the who's who of the city and leading media personalities, Nikhil Singhal said, "I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the honour bestowed upon me at this ceremony. This recognition motivates me to continue striving for excellence and innovation in the media and public relation industry." He also thanked Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal, Chief Patron of Madhav Foundation and Gaurav Dhawan, President of Mannatien Foundation for the honour.

Meanwhile, Singhal also led a session at the conclave discussing the differences between traditional media and social media. Commenting on the topic he observed, "There are no barriers in social media which allows open communication among all. Traditional media, on the other hand, operates in a highly organized manner. It often restricts the flow of interaction due to its limitations. Both platforms, however, have their unique strengths and challenges, and so, understanding all these is crucial for an effective media strategy."

Popular singer Salma Agha also performed at the event, leaving the viewers in large numbers spell-bound. The occasion saw participation from veteran TV journalists including Deepse Dwivedi, Anchor-cum-Producer, India News Noida; Sabina Tamang Deshmukh, Senior News Anchor, News 18; Charul Sharma, Senior Anchor, News India; and Srasti Shukla, Producer, Aaj Tak International.

Additional Guests of Honour included Kuldeep Thakur, Director of SKM Group; and Gaurav Gupta, Founder and President of the Global Trade & Technology Council of India.

The well-attended conclave, which featured panel discussions on various pressing issues related to the media, also saw participation from viewers. The speakers engaged in a brainstorming session about the current state and direction of the media, and discussions were held comparing traditional media and social media. The panellists shared their views on the much-needed reforms in the media. They also discussed emerging trends and changes in the industry.

