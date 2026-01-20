MediSim VR and Krupanidhi Group of Institutions Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Immersive Medical and Healthcare Training in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20: KGI Bengaluru, a renowned health care education institution inaugurated its state-of-the-art VR Skill and Simulation Lab in collaboration with MediSim VR, a leading Indian innovator in AI-driven immersive simulation, marking a major milestone in institutional commitment in delivering competency-based education, and patient-safety training.

The newly inaugurated facility is designed to integrate advanced immersive virtual reality and simulation into formal health science education, enabling learners to train repeatedly in realistic, high-risk clinical scenarios without compromising patient safety. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to bridge long-standing gaps in traditional training models, particularly in a country where scale, diversity of learners, and variability in clinical exposure continue to pose systemic challenges.

The inauguration was held in the august presence of Dr. Bhagavan B.C., Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, underscoring the academic and institutional significance of this initiative. Senior leadership from Krupanidhi Group of Institutions and members of simulation education ecosystem also attended the event, reinforcing the importance of industry-academia partnerships in shaping future-ready healthcare professionals.

Prof Dr Suresh Nagpal, Chairman, Krupanidhi Group of Institutions remarked, "The establishment of the VR Skill and Simulation Lab reflects our institutional vision to continuously upgrade academic infrastructure in line with emerging technologies. By partnering with MediSim VR, we are equipping our students with experiential learning tools that strengthen clinical preparedness, ethical decision-making, and real-world readiness from the earliest stages of training."

Dr. Adith Chinnaswami, Co-Founder and COO of MediSim VR, emphasized that India's healthcare education must shift from observation-based learning to experience-driven mastery, where immersive simulation enables students to make decisions, learn from errors, and build clinical judgment in a safe, realistic environment. He noted that technology and innovation in skill training is becoming foundational to India's healthcare, medical education, and global competitiveness, and said the partnership aims to help Indian institutions adopt globally aligned, cutting-edge learning infrastructure that remains relevant to India's clinical realities. The Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor - Dr Bhagavan B C, appreciated the institution's commitment to innovation and quality in nursing education and emphasized the role of such advanced learning environments in building clinical competence, confidence, and patient safety.

This collaboration assumes national relevance at a time when India is prioritising quality, safety, and standardisation in healthcare education under broader policy frameworks such as digital health, skill development, and technology-enabled learning. By embedding immersive simulation into institutional curricula, the initiative sets a replicable model for medical colleges, nursing institutions, and allied health programs across the country.

The Krupanidhi - MediSim VR collaboration is positioned not merely as a technology deployment, but as a long-term academic partnership aimed at improving learning outcomes, reducing training variability, and strengthening India's healthcare workforce for the future.

