MEESCHOOL, in association with the Telangana Government, launches Cine Startup Incubator and 'SHE NARRATES' nationwide movement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28: As India celebrates National Startup Month in January--aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a robust startup ecosystem and Telangana's emergence as a creative and innovation-led state under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy--the Media, Entertainment and Entrepreneurship School (MEESCHOOL) launched the MEESCHOOL Incubator at a programme organised at T-Hub, Hyderabad.

Founded by Pratibha Pulijala and Suneel Pulijala, MEESCHOOL is a media, entertainment, and entrepreneurship institution that has spent the last three years building cinepreneurs before formally becoming an incubator.

What began as the Cinepreneur Programme--designed to bridge creativity with entrepreneurship--has, over three years, evolved through continuous listening, iteration, and outcomes. The programme nurtured creators, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs across Media & Entertainment, enabling them to build confidence, business understanding, and ecosystem readiness.

The official launch of the MEESCHOOL Incubator marks the formalisation of this journey--a holistic incubation framework integrating skilling, mentorship, venture support, industry access, and institutional partnerships.

The incubator was officially launched by Meraj Faheem, CEO, Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC), & Sahil Raj Suman Lead Communication (TGIC), with strategic alignment to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, reinforcing MEESCHOOL's role within India's national startup and innovation ecosystem.

A key highlight of the flagship event was the convocation ceremony for MEESCHOOL graduates from the past three years, recognising creators and entrepreneurs who have transitioned from aspiration to action.

The convocation was presided over by Srinivas Taluka, VP, T-Hub, symbolising the integration of creative entrepreneurship into mainstream startup ecosystems and acknowledging MEESCHOOL graduates as contributors to India's evolving Media & Entertainment economy.

The event also witnessed the launch of SHE NARRATES--a bold, purpose-driven initiative using drone cinematography as a storytelling tool to empower 10,000 girls and women across India, particularly from grassroots and underserved communities.

The initiative along with Sharat Marar, NorthStar Entertainment; and Sanjay Reddy, MD, Sillymonks. The initiative positions storytelling as both voices and opportunity.

Implemented in collaboration with G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences (GNITS), Hyderabad, & Dr.Shashwath Phathak, SHE NARRATES aims to democratise access to technology, visual literacy, and narrative power--enabling young girls and women to document their worlds, cultures, and realities from their own perspectives.

Further reinforcing its long-term vision, MEESCHOOL exchanged MoUs with St. Martin's Engineering College, Hyderabad, and Ashoka School of Business (ASB), Hyderabad, focused on UAE immersion programmes and global exposure for Cinepreneur Media & Entertainment entrepreneurs.

These partnerships aim to create structured academic-to-industry pathways, international market understanding, and cross-border creative collaboration. Two more MoUs are on the anvil and are expected to be signed with additional institutions in the coming days.

Aligned with Rising Telangana's vision of positioning the state as a global creative hub, the MEESCHOOL Incubator stands at the intersection of creativity, entrepreneurship, inclusion, and institutional credibility.

"This incubator launch is the result of three years of building, listening, and learning what creators truly need to survive, scale, and sustain," said founders Pratibha Pulijala and Suneel Pulijala.

"The flagship event marks not just the launch of an incubator, but the formal recognition of a growing Media & Entertainment entrepreneurship movement--led by women, rooted in Telangana, and aligned with India's national startup vision," Pratibha Pulijala added.

About MEESCHOOL

MEESCHOOL is a Media, Entertainment and Entrepreneurship institution and incubator focused on bridging the gap between academia and industry by nurturing skilled, industry-ready talent and creative entrepreneurs. Its programmes cater to beginners, working professionals, and career switchers across broadcasting, digital media, film, production, television, and interactive media, equipping them with practical knowledge, mentorship, and real-world exposure for the evolving Media & Entertainment ecosystem.

