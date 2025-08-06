"Meet AUSM5X™ - The Future of Hybrid Activewear Is Here"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: In a world where activewear has transcended gym walls and become part of everyday wardrobes, AUSM5X™ emerges as a true game-changer. Positioned as a next-generation performance fabric, AUSM5X™ isn't just about comfort - it's a complete suite of intelligent garment finishes that turn everyday wear into high-performance gear.

The Unique Selling Proposition: 5 Benefits in One Fabric:

What sets AUSM5X™ apart is its multi-dimensional approach to functionality. Rather than focusing on a single performance feature, AUSM5X™ embeds five essential benefits into every garment:

* Anti-Microbial: Built to stay fresh, wear after wear, resisting odour and bacteria for lasting hygiene.

* Anti-Friction: Say goodbye to chafing and irritation - enjoy seamless movement all day long.

* UV Protection: Integrated sun protection ensures safety during outdoor activities.

* Stain Release: Stains lift easily, keeping garments looking sharp through every workout or city errand.

* Moisture Control: Advanced sweat-wicking technology keeps you dry and cool, no matter the pace.

Together, these features deliver a powerhouse of performance designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

Why It Matters?

Movement is at the heart of DCYPHR, the brand behind AUSM5X™. For DCYPHR's audience -- individuals who seamlessly shift between workouts, work, and travel -- performance can't be an afterthought. AUSM5X™ products were engineered to keep up with that pace, blending technical innovation with effortless style.

Whether it's breaking a sweat, sprinting through a busy city day, or heading out for a weekend adventure, AUSM5X™ garments provide lasting confidence and comfort -- no compromise needed.

The DCYPHR Connection: Born to Move, Built to Explore

AUSM5X™ is not just a fabric; it's part of DCYPHR's larger mission to redefine hybrid activewear. With the brand's ethos of Born to Move. Built to Explore., AUSM5X™ stands as a testament to how performance technology and elevated urban design can merge seamlessly.

By integrating AUSM5X™, DCYPHR is driving forward a new standard in activewear -- apparel that adapts as easily to city streets as it does to gym sessions or spontaneous getaways.

"People aren't living one-dimensional lives. They work out, they hustle, they travel, they unwind. They want gear that adapts to every version of them. DCYPHR AUSM5X product line was created to match that energy" said Aasheesh Mediratta, Co-Founder & CEO of DCYPHR.

Designed in India, for India

Unlike global counterparts like AIRism or Dri-FIT, AUSM5X™ comes with an India-first mindset. That means building for conditions like extreme humidity, air pollution, blazing sun, and chaotic movement across cities and terrains.

Early drops tested in metros and smaller towns showed strong demand. Surprisingly, some of the most loyal buyers weren't from Mumbai or Bangalore--but from places like Lucknow, Moradabad, and Prayagraj. It's a reminder that this culture of movement isn't a big-city thing anymore.

What This Means for the Industry

According to Grand View Research "India's activewear market is projected to grow from USD 15.1 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 30 billion by 2030, meanwhile, the athleisure segment is forecast to reach USD 21.25 billion by 2033, driven by growing demand for versatile, comfort-led apparel."

In response, Indian manufacturing hubs are ramping up production of technical fibres. AUSM5X™ rides right alongside that wave--lightweight, technical, and genuinely performance-minded.

Recent trends on platforms like AJIO and Myntra reveal a strong consumer pull toward hybrid apparel--pieces that work in multiple contexts and look sharp doing it. "Technical fabrics that feel good and perform well are gaining massive ground. DCYPHR's AUSM5X™ is hitting the sweet spot between utility and style," said Dharmender Khanna, D2C expert and driving e-commerce at DCYPHR.

Not Just Fabric--A Full-On Identity Shift

More than a material, AUSM5X™ marks a pivot in how Indian brands see design and utility. It signals confidence. Not in loud branding, but in quiet capability.

DCYPHR's longer-term roadmap includes expanding this technology into new categories--hoodies, joggers, layers, even accessories. And with a brand ethos rooted in exploration, don't be surprised if AUSM5X™ shows up not only in gyms but in places you didn't expect from airport lounges to office corridors.

Final Take

AUSM5X™ doesn't chase hype. It doesn't make noise. But for anyone looking to wear one outfit across many moments, it quietly nails the brief.

Now live on dcyphr.in, AJIO, Myntra and Sports Station stores.

About DCYPHR

DCYPHR is an athleisure brand, designed for individuals who live active, social, and dynamic lives, seamlessly balancing movement, self-expression, and moments of pause.

The brand stands for individuality, confidence, and freedom - designing apparel that not only performs but also reflects personal style. With each product, DCYPHR aims to support the full spectrum of modern life, helping wearers feel empowered, comfortable, and authentically themselves at every step of the journey.

www.dcyphr.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)