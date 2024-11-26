Meet the Two Men Who Are Transforming India's Small Business World

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 26: India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) power nearly 30% of the country's GDP! Yet, most of these businesses don't get the recognition - or the support - they truly deserve. That's where Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija come in.

Together, Rajiv and Karan are on a mission to bring MSMEs out of the shadows. Through their business coaching company, Quantum Leap, they've built India's largest community for MSME growth - a network that's already generated over 6,000 crores in business revenue per annum.

How did it all begin

Rajiv started by travelling across India, learning directly from over 300 successful entrepreneurs. Armed with real-world insights, he and Karan crafted programs that address every "how-to" in business. These programs quickly caught on, and today, they're helping thousands of small business owners every single day.

But Quantum Leap does more than just offer advice. For many MSMEs stuck in a rut, Rajiv and Karan's approach is a lifeline. They break down challenges that seem impossible - like hiring, scaling, and strategy - and make growth feel doable. Karan, known for his razor-sharp problem-solving skills, can take any business challenge and turn it into a step-by-step plan.

And they're just getting started.

Both Rajiv and Karan had their fair share of failures in their early days. But that's what taught them what really matters in business: capability. They built Quantum Leap from the ground up, and now they've created a team ready to support MSMEs all over India.

And because they knew small businesses that deserved the spotlight, Rajiv and Karan created Proficorn. This two-day event is a celebration of MSMEs. Thousands of business owners come to Proficorn to hear from industry icons, share their own success stories, and cheer each other on. Awards are handed out, connections are made, and MSMEs finally get the recognition they deserve.

But here's the real magic of Rajiv and Karan's work...More than building businesses, they're building lives. Their motto? "Business is not your life; it's a part of your life." They show business owners how to find balance, led by example, and run successful companies without losing touch with what really matters.

With Quantum Leap and Proficorn, Rajiv and Karan are inspiring a movement. Over five lakh businesses are now part of a community that supports, celebrates, and pushes each other to grow. Together, they're changing the face of India's MSME landscape.

Their journey proves one thing: When passion meets purpose, the possibilities are endless.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)