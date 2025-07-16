Melbourne Ranked Fifth Best City in the World for Students - University of Melbourne at the Heart of the City's Appeal

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 16: Melbourne has once again been recognised as one of the world's best cities for students, ranking fifth globally in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2026 rankings. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the city of Melbourne has been ranked in the top five student cities globally, reflecting the city's top class educational system, rich cultural scene, and vibrant multicultural student population.

The University of Melbourne, Australia's number one ranked university, encapsulates all the elements of what makes Melbourne such an enticing and welcoming city for students from around the world.

University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement) Michael Wesley said Melbourne's consistent ranking reflects its unique appeal to students: "The news of the 2026 QS Best Student Cities ranking captures what makes Melbourne special - a city where world-class education meets vibrant cultural diversity and a thriving social scene. At the University of Melbourne, international students join a global community that challenges them academically while supporting their personal growth. Our graduates leave with valuable qualifications, lifelong connections, and meaningful experiences that prepare them to lead on the global stage."

An international, world-class education

Access to a globally recognised education is central to attracting students from across the world and the University of Melbourne continues to be the benchmark in Australia.

The University is the highest ranked Australian university across the three major global rankings - ranked number 19 in the world in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, number 39 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and 37 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

In the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject, the University of Melbourne also ranked in the top 50 globally across all five broad subject areas and ranked in the top 100 globally for all its 52 narrow subject areas.

Vibrant student community

Melbourne's high student population, international student community and culture of inclusivity contributed to a strong score in the 'Student mix' metric of the rankings. Over 150 nationalities are represented in the University of Melbourne's international student cohort, creating a flourishing global community and dynamic learning environment.

The highest represented countries within the University's international student cohort include China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia, and the University is proud to welcome the brightest students from all over the world.

Ashwin Chhaperia, a University of Melbourne alum and volunteer of the India Alumni Network, said, "Studying at the University of Melbourne didn't just give me a degree, it prepared me for life. It wasn't just the world-class academics or the iconic campus - it was the people, the connection, and the sense of belonging that I felt during my time at uni."

A pathway to employment

In line with a desire for a reputable and internationally recognised degree, students also want to ensure that their studies will lead to secure employment.

The University of Melbourne ranked number 1 in Australia for Employer Reputation and Academic Reputation in the 2026 QS rankings announced in June this year, proudly producing graduates who are ready to lead and collaborate on a global stage.

Thriving campuses and cultural experiences

Melbourne provides an ideal setting for academic and personal growth, with its vibrant multicultural community and rich cultural offerings across art and exhibitions, ethnic food and entertainment and more.

The University of Melbourne complements this environment through its world-class arts facilities, from its Southbank campus to the Arts and Culture Precinct on the Parkville campus, all-new student canteen offering affordable meals, and over 200 student-led clubs and societies. Together, these opportunities enrich the academic journey, helping students from around the world grow both intellectually and personally during their studies.

