MentorMyBoard Concludes Mastering Boardroom Conclave & Awards in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: A remarkable day of corporate thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and recognition marked the conclusion of the Mastering Boardroom Conclave & Awards 2025 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on February 14. An initiative of MentorMyBoard (MMB), the event brought together corporate leaders and visionaries from across the globe, including participants from Dubai, US, UK and PAN India, to celebrate governance excellence and inspire future leadership.

The conclave featured roundtables with 11 Visionary Leaders participating globally from Dubai and PAN India, engaging panel discussions, expert insights, and meaningful conversations aimed at addressing key challenges in modern boardrooms. Attendees explored topics such as Wealth Creation & Value Unlocking, Strengthening Stakeholder Connections, high-performing boards and succession planning, gaining valuable perspectives from industry veterans and thought leaders.

The keynote speakers were Dr Anil Khandelwal, former Chairman & MD, Bank of Baroda, and Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, 5F World, GTT Data Solutions and Honeywell Automation. A special address by Shraddha Sharma of YourStory.

The event saw Vijay Vikram Singh, actor and celebrated Bigg Boss voice artist, as the chief guest. He gave a powerful talk on Unscripted Success - The Path to Becoming Unstoppable. As he shared his journey of beginning his actual career at the age of 32 and why he proudly calls himself a 'Masters in Failure.' His narrative of resilience and breakthrough served as a profound reminder to boardrooms and directors that embracing setbacks as stepping stones is key to forging unstoppable paths to success. His journey underscores the value of perseverance and adaptability, qualities essential for leadership in the ever-evolving landscape of corporate governance.

30 Board Leaders among more than 90+ nominations evaluated by an independent jury of 5 people were awarded for the impact they have created through their Leadership in the Boardrooms which was a grand attraction.

Sharing their gratitude for the success of the event, the founders of MMB, Divya Momaya and Neha Shah, said, "This conclave is more than a platform, it's a movement towards building stronger, more inclusive boardrooms. Through powerful stories, insightful discussions, and meaningful recognitions, we aim to inspire leaders globally to drive governance excellence and shape a resilient future. "MMB is the Awareness Magnet, and we are extending an invitation to distinguished global leaders to share their insights on governance and growth. Join us in this movement of enlightening Founders, Promoters, Independent Directors, and all boardroom stakeholders with your expertise."

The day-long event also saw exclusive book launches and the unveiling of the Boardroom Lens Monthly Magazine Anniversary Special Edition of MMB, marking its completion of 7 successful years, highlighting insights and milestones from industry experts. The conclave left attendees inspired and empowered, marking another milestone in MentorMyBoard's mission to strengthen corporate leadership and governance frameworks in India, which acts in a symphony from Regulators to Change makers to policy influencers and Board members.

About MentorMyBoard:

MentorMyBoard (MMB) is a subscription-based governance tech platform, dedicated to supporting MSMEs, Entrepreneurs, and Boardroom leaders through strategic mentorship and leadership programs. Founded by Divya Momaya, and co-founded by Neha Shah, MMB is committed to helping businesses grow sustainably by improving governance and leadership at the board level.

For more information, visit www.mentormyboard.com

www.linkedin.com/company/mentormyboad-mmb/

