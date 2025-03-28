VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28: Merakkee Life & Beauty Pvt Ltd, a rising luxury skincare startup, has successfully raised Rs 4.5 Crore ($530K) in its additional seed funding round. The investment was led by a Bangalore-based family office.

Founded by Ajit Kurien and Robin Kurian, and co-founded by Ajith Alex George, Merakkee began its ideation and formulation process in late 2022, undergoing multiple iterations and testing. Officially registered in 2024, the company is set to launch its products in 2025.

Merakkee is gearing up to introduce a new range of luxury skincare products, tailored to diverse skin types and specific concerns. With strong manufacturing facilities in France and India, the brand is strategically positioned for international expansion.

Merakkee aims to expand its product line, scale operations, and reinforce its commitment to innovative natural and wellness solutions. The recent funding will support pilot order fulfillment, strengthen the sales and operations teams, and enhance platform technology to improve customer engagement and satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to have secured this funding, which will allow us to accelerate our growth journey and introduce innovative skincare solutions to our customers," said the founders of Merakkee. "Our mission is to help individuals make the right choices for a balanced life. At Merakkee, we eliminate the confusion around wellness by offering products formulated with active and energized ingredients in the perfect combination. Emphasizing inner balance, we strive to build and empower a community by providing solutions tailored to each person's unique needs and values."

"Merakkee's commitment to innovation and sustainable skincare solutions aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. We believe this partnership will help them unlock significant growth potential in the Indian skincare market," said the family investor.

Key Features of Merakkee's Products:

- Natural Ingredients: Crafted with premium natural ingredients that nourish and rejuvenate the skin.

- Rejuvenate your Premium Soul: Achieving self-worth is the ultimate luxury. Merakkee embraces authenticity, helping individuals cultivate a harmonious balance of body and soul, enhancing -never concealing -natural beauty.

- Resonate a Mindful Living: Every product is meticulously designed to offer a personalized touch, promoting a tranquil and mindful lifestyle that celebrates individuality.

- Reflect the Right Balance: Merakkee inspires self-evolution, aligning seamlessly with nature's rhythms to empower individuals in preserving and enhancing their unique essence.

- Sustainability Focus: Committed to eco-friendly packaging and sustainable practices for a greener future.

Merakkee has rapidly established itself as a distinguished name in the skincare industry, recognized for its innovative natural products and unique wellness philosophy. Equality is a core value, as Merakkee promotes inclusivity by honoring diverse healing traditions like Ayurveda, Allopathy, Naturopathy, and Homeopathy without bias. The wisdom of self-care relies on the combined essence of each knowledge.

The recent funding marks a significant milestone for Merakkee as it strengthens its presence in the Indian skincare market Middle East, Europe and Africa. With an expanded product line and enhanced platform capabilities, the company is set to deliver greater value to customers while maintaining its commitment to innovation and quality.

By investing in advanced formulations and eco-friendly packaging, Merakkee aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable and effective skincare solutions. As a Startup India-registered company, Merakkee remains committed to sustainability, delivering skincare solutions that align with the needs of modern consumers.

