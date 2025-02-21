Michelin-starred Chef Yuki Sugaya Brings WA-Chuka Innovation to Far & East, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: A Tale of Two Tastes--this phrase perfectly captures the essence of the upcoming food pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, a dynamic destination for vibrant epicurean experiences in the city. On March 14th & 15th, the Hotel will host Michelin-starred Chef Yuki Sugaya, a pioneer in the global rise of WA-Chuka--a unique fusion of Japanese and Chinese cuisine. This rare gastronomic celebration will take place at the esteemed Asian brasserie, Far & East, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience amidst panoramic views of the Garden City.

Renowned for his culinary charm that goes beyond the mere confluence of premium ingredients with fine dining, Chef Sugaya has long been a flag bearer of WA-Chuka--a new genre of cuisine that has been gaining attention ever since Shisen Hanten Singapore introduced it. Chef Sugaya was the first to take this style beyond Japan, and now he brings his expertise to the celebrated Pan-Asian restaurant, Far & East, at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru for a truly unique dining affair from his new restaurant 1022 (Nagoya, Japan). At the pop-up, gourmets can indulge in an exquisite selection of dishes from the Chinese culinary repertoire, elevated with seasonal Japanese flavours.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Biswajit Chakraborty shares, "With more Michelin stars across its global portfolio than any other luxury hospitality brand, Four Seasons is always at the forefront of setting new standards in the fine dining landscape. With this pop-up, we welcome Chef Sugaya whose finesse--intertwined with the expertise of our own team--will create something truly remarkable."

Launched in collaboration with Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador and Kikkoman India Representative, Harry Hakuei Kosato, this special affair will see Chef Sugaya team up with Master Chef Wong of Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru to create a five-course menu that celebrates the fusion of these two rich gastronomic traditions.

Date: 14th March (dinner) & 15th March (lunch & dinner)

Venue: Far & East, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Time: Lunch 12:30- 03:30 pm & Dinner: 06:30 pm - 09:30 pm-11:30 pm

Price: INR 8,000 plus taxes per person

Reservations: +91 76191 46006

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)