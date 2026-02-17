Microcap Company, Kabra Drugs Limited Reports Strong Q3FY26 Results and Bold Expansion Moves

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17: PAT rose 578% compared to last year as Kabra Drugs Limited (BSE: 524322), a fast-emerging microcap company, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on February 13, 2026, alongside a series of strategic initiatives approved earlier on January 1, 2026. Together, these milestones underscore the Company's turnaround momentum, its diversification into high-growth industries, and the strong investor rally that has driven its stock up nearly 200% over the past year.

For the December quarter, Kabra Drugs reported revenue of ₹30.42 crore, marking a sharp 53.9% increase over the September 2025 quarter revenue of ₹19.76 crore, and a complete turnaround from nil revenue in December 2024.

Profit After Tax stood at ₹2.56 crore, representing a 39.7% sequential rise QoQ compared to ₹1.84 crore in September 2025, and a dramatic 578% YoY swing from a loss of ₹53.69 lakhs in the same period last year.

Don't forget, the Company is also planning to enter into multiple new business streams, including manufacturing of medical equipment, as per their announcements given in the BSE exchange earlier.

Alongside this, Kabra Drugs signed an agreement with MR Franchise to appoint 200 channel partners nationwide, strengthening its distribution reach and market presence. The Board has also proposed a name change to better reflect its evolving business direction, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and subjected to a limited review by statutory auditors. Strategic initiatives remain subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. All disclosures are made in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer :

This communication is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available disclosures made by the Company. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

Certain statements may be forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results or growth.

Readers should exercise independent judgment and consult qualified advisors before making any investment decisions. No liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on this information by any of the parties.

