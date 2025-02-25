MIK Contractors Achieves ISO 9001 Certification with Expert Guidance from PopularCert

PNN

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], February 25: MIK Contractors, a leading name in construction, roadworks, and government civil projects, is proud to announce the successful achievement of ISO 9001 certification. This milestone was made possible with the expert guidance and support of PopularCert, a renowned ISO consulting and certification firm based in India.

The ISO 9001 certification marks a significant step forward for MIK Contracting Company, enabling the organization to enhance its operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and strengthen its competitive edge in the industry. Through the certification process, MIK Contractorsgained valuable insights into risk management systems, established clear quality objectives, and implemented robust document control policies. These improvements have not only streamlined internal processes but also elevated the company's brand value, leading to the successful acquisition of several government tenders.

Imran Khan, owner of MIK Contractors, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 9001 certification with the support of PopularCert. Their team, especially Basith and Akbar, provided exceptional guidance throughout the process. Their expertise helped us understand risk management, set clear quality objectives, and maintain meticulous documentation. This certification has significantly boosted our credibility and opened new opportunities for us, including winning key government tenders. We highly recommend PopularCert to any organization looking to achieve ISO certifications and improve their business processes."

PopularCert, with over 10 years of experience and more than 500 successful certification projects across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking ISO certifications. Their team of seasoned professionals works closely with clients to ensure a seamless and efficient certification process.

About PopularCert:

PopularCert is a leading ISO consulting and certification company based in India, with a strong presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a wide range of services, including ISO consulting, certification, audit, and training. PopularCert also specializes in HACCP, BIFMA, SoC, RoHS, and CE Mark certifications, helping businesses across industries meet international standards and achieve operational excellence.

For organizations seeking ISO certification services, PopularCert can be contacted via email at contact[at]popularcert.com or through their website to explore their comprehensive range of consulting and certification services

About MIK Contractors:

MIK Contractors is a leading contractor specializing in construction, roadworks, and government civil projects. With a commitment to quality and excellence, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering projects on time and to the highest standards. The ISO 9001 certification further solidifies MIK Contracting Company's position as a trusted partner in the construction industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)