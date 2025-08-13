Minda Corporation has Delivered its Highest Ever Consolidated Revenue of Rs. 1,386 Crore and Operating Profit of Rs. 156 Crore with an Operating Margin of 11.3%

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], August 13: Minda Corporation Limited ('Minda Corp' or the 'Company'; NSE: MINDACORP, BSE: 538962), the flagship company of Spark Minda, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Consolidated Q1 FY2026 Performance

- Consolidated Revenue of Rs. 1,386 Crore, a growth of 16.2% YoY

- EBITDA of Rs. 156 Crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 11.3%, up 23 bps YoY

- PAT of Rs. 65 Crore with a PAT margin of 4.7%

Minda Corp achieved quarterly revenue of Rs. 1,386 Crore, surpassing consensus estimates with a growth of 16.2% YoY. This performance is attributed to a strong product portfolio, an expanding customer base and a focus on product premiumisation. During the quarter, the Company reported quarterly EBITDA of Rs. 156 Crore, with a margin of 11.3%, marking a 23 bps YoY improvement. Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 71 Crore, with a margin of 5.1%, while Profit After Tax (PAT) reached Rs. 65 Crore, with a margin of 4.7%.

Minda Corporation entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Toyodenso to establish a Joint Venture Company in India for manufacturing and selling of advanced Automotive Switches. The partnership will provide end-to end solutions for automotive switches across two-wheelers, Passenger Cars and other automotive segments in the Indian market. Minda Corporation will hold the majority stake in the newly formed venture, with an investment in the agreed shareholding ratio of 60:40. The new Joint venture has already received orders from customers in India. This greenfield plant will be set up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and is expected to commence operations by 2nd half of FY 2026-27.

Minda Corporation Collaborates with Qualcomm to co-develop Smart Cockpit Solutions. As part of this collaboration, Minda Corporation is designing a next-generation cockpit platform powered by the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. This alliance reflects commitment to technological leadership and aligns with the long-term vision of delivering intelligent, connected and user-centric experiences that create sustainable value for OEMs, end users and shareholders.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO said, "The first quarter of FY26 witnessed a strong performance, supported by resilient demand across key vehicle segments. Leveraging our focus on operational excellence, technology integration, and customer-centric initiatives, we continued to strengthen our market position. As we progress through the year, we remain focused on expanding our market reach, enhancing exports, and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders through consistent execution and strategic initiatives."

Moving forward, the Company aims to broaden its product portfolio by enhancing its competitive edge through sustained R & D investments. We will also continue to strengthen strategic partnerships to leverage technological advancements and effectively address evolving customer needs.

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint. The Company was incorporated in 1985. Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The Company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses Mechatronics, Information and Connected Systems and Plastic and Interior for auto OEMs. These products cater to 2/3 wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and after-market. The Company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.

For assimilating the latest technologies, Minda Corporation has a dedicated R & D facility and collaborations with the pioneers and leaders of the automobile industry. This has provided Minda Corporation with the cutting-edge in product design and technology to meet strict international quality standards.

For further information on Minda Corporation visit www.sparkminda.com.

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Minda Corporation future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Minda Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)