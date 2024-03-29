Mindfulness Workshop held recently in Lucknow, UP, for National Level Dalit and Child Rights Activists on 16th-17th March, 2024

SRV Media

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29: Escapades for the Soul were recently invited as mentors at a seminar conducted by the National Dalit Movement for Justice -NDMJ (NCDHR) for National Level Training of Human Rights Defenders on Promotion and Protection of Dalit Child Rights. There were 15-20 children and 50-60 activists who worked for Dalit child rights. These children and activists are leaders who sensitize and bring awareness to their villages, workplaces, hometowns, etc. This is the first time they have had a workshop on mental and emotional health. Our topic for the seminar was Empowerment through Mindfulness, where the participants were made aware of what mindfulness is, why is it so important, and how impactful it is for each individual through activities and effective audiovisuals, as we believe that mindfulness is best understood and learned through experiential technique. We made it easy to grasp through relatable examples. Through our program, the participants learned simple mindfulness techniques that they could practice on a daily basis. The reinforcement assignments, which are introspective yet simple, were provided to the participants in Hindi as well as English. "As human rights defenders, we are also under a lot of stress because when we hear the painful stories of the people, it impacts us negatively. So it is very important to practice mindfulness techniques to relieve stress," says Rahul Singh, Head of CDMJ.

"We believe self-reflection and introspection are extremely important for personal development and growth in life. It also helps to develop a mindful approach to every aspect of their lives," shares Nabarun. The Empowerment through Mindfulness workshop aimed at providing a couple of compact, practically viable mindfulness practices that would help the participants work on their stress, emotional well-being, focus, goal setting, and manifesting them through positive thoughts and consistent actions. Power of thought and mindful communication were important segments of the program. Regular practice of mindfulness would help develop faith in an individual's potential, break limiting beliefs, and gain confidence to dream big, which would improve their self-esteem. Building emotional resilience and dismantling negative thoughts were other extremely important segments of the workshop, which help individuals bounce back from setbacks and create a positive mindset for the future. The impact of the above would be responsible social behavior, a better response in challenging situations, and a compassionate approach towards others as leaders. "It was satisfying and fulfilling to see the interactions of the participants, including the children. Their interest and understanding of the need for mindfulness-based practices give us encouragement to work further with such organizations, says Debika Mitra.

Debika Mitra and Nabarun Banerjee, the co-founders of Esacapades for the Soul, believe that in today's world, where everyone is running and completing day-to-day tasks in autopilot mode, a gentle pause and an insight into mindfulness and cultivating mindfulness in every individual are extremely important for socio-emotional well-being and human growth. Self-awareness through mindfulness would be a boon in the true sense. Mindful individuals would definitely make our world a better place.

