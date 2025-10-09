Mindgate's SaaS Platform now supports Immediate Payment Service for J.P. Morgan Payments

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Mindgate Solutions, a trusted payment technology partner of real-time payment solutions for leading banks, today announced that J.P. Morgan Payments has successfully gone live with Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) on Mindgate's SaaS platform.

"Partnering J.P. Morgan Payments marks a key milestone for Mindgate. Together, we are enabling faster, seamless, and innovative payment experiences that will transform how businesses and customers transact in India," said George Sam, Co-founder & Business Head, Mindgate Solutions.

"By integrating Mindgate's cutting-edge payment technology with the global expertise of J.P. Morgan Payments, we are building secure and resilient next-generation financial solutions that set new industry standards," said Guhan Muthuswamy, Co-founder & Software Architect, Mindgate Solutions.

"At J.P. Morgan Payments, supporting our clients' digital journeys and delivering real-time treasury solutions are central to our strategy. This launch reinforces our broader strategy to deliver faster and seamless real-time payment experiences for our corporate clients in India. We drive innovation and agility by leveraging local expertise with a full range of domestic and cross-border products, seamlessly integrated with real-time payment infrastructure. Our relationship with Mindgate underscores our commitment to deliver scalable, secure and efficient payment solutions for our clients," said Guhaprasath Rajagopal, Managing Director and Head of India Payments, J.P. Morgan.

This announcement underscores J.P. Morgan's commitment to advancing India's digital payments landscape while reinforcing Mindgate's role as a trusted partner to leading global banks, corporates and merchants

About Mindgate

Mindgate Solutions, a trusted partner in digital payments since 2008, is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with regional hubs in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the UK. The company specializes in developing advanced payment solutions for banks, government institutions, merchants, and corporates, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as microservices architecture and real-time streaming to ensure scalability, security, and reliability. With a dedicated team of over 1,600 payment professionals and a portfolio of 60+ global marquee clients, Mindgate plays a pivotal role in enabling seamless digital transactions worldwide.

Founded by George Sam and Guhan Muthuswamy, Mindgate has established itself as a dominant force in UPI infrastructure in India, processing over 10 billion digital transactions monthly through its partner banks, facilitating payments worth $1 trillion annually. Mindgate continues to expand its reach across key markets including the Middle East, Europe, the UK, ASEAN, and the US -- enabling leading banks to modernize their digital payment infrastructure. Mindgate's commitment to innovation and excellence has been consistently recognized with prestigious accolades on global platforms, including the MEA Finance Awards, IBS Intelligence Awards, The Asian Banker Awards and most recently, the 1st position in the Digital Payments Award 2024-2025 (TSP Category), conferred by the Ministry of Finance and Department of Financial Services, Government of India.

For more details, visit www.mindgate.solutions

