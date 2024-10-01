Ministry of Ayush Approves Herbal Add-on Therapy for COVID-19: Introducing CoroQuil-Zn

BusinessWire India Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1: The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, recently approved "CoroQuil-Zn", an herbal drug developed by Remedium Therapeutics Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, as an add-on treatment for mild and moderate COVID-19. This innovative herbal formulation, enriched with potent herbs and zinc, offers a supportive approach to assist patients during their recovery from COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has put enormous pressure on healthcare systems worldwide, highlighting the need for supportive treatments that work alongside standard medical protocols. With the growing recognition of complementary therapies, CoroQuil-Zn offers a combination of traditional herbal knowledge and modern scientific advancements, designed to improve immunity and manage symptoms during COVID-19 recovery.

A Unique Blend of Science and Tradition

Developed by Remedium Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, in partnership with Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, CoroQuil-Zn focuses on enhancing the body's natural immunity using a blend of herbs no with antioxidant, antiviral, and immunomodulatory properties, combined with zinc to boost the immune system. This combination aims to provide a natural, complementary option that works alongside other COVID-19 treatments.

Zinc is known for its immune-supporting properties, and when combined with herbal extracts, CoroQuil-Zn takes a holistic approach to immune health. The blend is designed not only to target the symptoms of the infection but also to enhance the body's ability to recover naturally, helping patients fight the virus more effectively.

A Comprehensive Approach

CoroQuil-Zn takes a comprehensive approach to addressing the various challenges faced by COVID-19 patients. CoroQuil-Zn is an entry inhibitor for COVID-19 infections where it prevents the docking of the viral Spike "S" protein with the human ACE2 protein:

1. Immune System Support: The formulation is designed to strengthen the immune system. The selected herbs are well-known in traditional medicine for their ability to enhance immunity, helping the body to mount a stronger defense against infections.

2. Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Properties: CoroQuil-Zn includes herbs rich in antioxidants to combat oxidative stress and inflammation, two major challenges in COVID-19. Reducing inflammation not only eases symptoms but also allows the body to recover more efficiently.

3. Respiratory Health: Since respiratory health is a key concern for COVID-19 patients, CoroQuil-Zn includes ingredients that help improve respiratory function by reducing inflammation and supporting easier breathing.

4. Antiviral Properties: The herbs in CoroQuil-Zn have inherent antiviral properties, which help to reduce the severity of the infection and support the body's natural defense mechanisms.

5. Natural Ingredients and Safety: Derived from natural herbs, CoroQuil-Zn is a safer alternative for those who seek a natural supplement alongside their prescribed treatments, without the side effects often seen with conventional drugs.

6. Preventative Healthcare: We recommend taking 2 capsules a day for preventative respiratory protection. We all face a myriad of airborne pathogens, viruses and pollution so keeping your lungs supported is essential.

Beyond COVID-19: Versatile Applications

The versatility of CoroQuil-Zn extends beyond treating COVID-19. After rigorous clinical evaluations and the Ministry of Ayush's approval, CoroQuil-Zn has also been licensed to treat various other respiratory and immune-related disorders:

* Tuberculosis (TB): The herbs in CoroQuil-Zn complement TB treatments by supporting lung health and strengthening the immune system.

* Asthma and Allergic Bronchitis: The anti-inflammatory properties of CoroQuil-Zn help asthma patients and those with allergic bronchitis manage symptoms and breathe more easily.

* Seasonal Allergies and Respiratory Disorders: The formulation's immune-boosting effects can alleviate symptoms associated with seasonal allergies and other respiratory conditions.

Importance of Respiratory Health During COVID-19

COVID-19 has placed a spotlight on respiratory health, emphasizing its critical role in overall well-being. The virus primarily targets the respiratory system, making it imperative for patients to receive supportive treatments that help their breathing and lung function.

Pat Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Remedium Therapeutics, highlighted the importance of CoroQuil-Zn in supporting respiratory health: "The pandemic has made it clear that respiratory health is paramount. We are proud to introduce CoroQuil-Zn as a natural, effective add-on therapy that supports immunity, reduces inflammation, and promotes respiratory health. This herbal product combines traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern research to provide an added layer of support for those battling COVID-19."

Approval from the Ministry of Ayush

The Ministry of Ayush's approval is a significant achievement for CoroQuil-Zn. This endorsement came after comprehensive clinical trials and scientific evaluations to ensure the product's safety and efficacy in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 cases. CoroQuil-Zn has been approved as an add-on therapy, meaning it can be used alongside standard medical treatment to enhance the overall therapeutic outcome.

The clinical trials showed that patients using CoroQuil-Zn experienced improvements in symptoms, reduced inflammation, and enhanced respiratory health. These positive outcomes demonstrate the potential benefits of using herbal treatments alongside standard medical care, particularly in conditions that benefit from multi-pronged treatment approaches.

A Trustworthy Addition to Modern Medicine

One of the main goals behind the development of CoroQuil-Zn was to provide a product that integrates the traditional wisdom of herbal medicine with modern scientific rigor. By collaborating with Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Remedium Therapeutics ensured that the product underwent detailed research and rigorous clinical trials to validate its safety and efficacy.

The positive results of the clinical trials, combined with the approval by the Ministry of Ayush, make CoroQuil-Zn a trustworthy product that healthcare professionals can recommend with confidence. The use of natural, scientifically validated ingredients means that CoroQuil-Zn can support the body's recovery without the risk of harmful side effects.

Availability and Accessibility

CoroQuil-Zn is available in a range of formats to suit individual preferences:

- Capsules: Available in packs of 60 or 42 capsules.

- Gummies: Easy-to-chew gummies are available for those who prefer a chewable option.

Consumers can purchase CoroQuil-Zn through the Remedium Therapeutics website at www.remediumtherapeutics.com as well as through major e-commerce platforms like NetMeds and TATA 1MG. The product's availability online ensures that customers across India can easily access it.

The Growing Role of Alternative Medicine

The introduction of CoroQuil-Zn as an add-on therapy for COVID-19 is a significant step forward in the growing acceptance of alternative medicine. The Ministry of Ayush's endorsement highlights the effectiveness of herbal medicines in addressing modern health challenges, and the integration of Ayurvedic formulations with conventional treatment protocols underscores the potential of combining traditional and modern approaches.

Ayurveda, with its focus on holistic well-being, aims to bring balance to the body and mind. CoroQuil-Zn embodies these principles by combining the immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory benefits of herbs with the mineral zinc to enhance overall health. Its role as a supportive add-on to conventional treatments helps maximize the benefits for patients dealing with COVID-19 and other respiratory challenges.

Official Link: https://ishortn.ink/coroquil

Remedium Therapeutics Pvt Ltd was founded with a mission to combine the wisdom of Ayurveda with modern pharmaceutical research. The company focuses on providing safe, effective, and scientifically validated herbal products that support well-being in natural ways. CoroQuil-Zn reflects this mission--an herbal therapy designed to enhance immune strength, respiratory health, and overall recovery during challenging times.

Conclusion

The approval of CoroQuil-Zn as an add-on therapy for COVID-19 highlights the potential of alternative and complementary therapies in improving patient outcomes. By focusing on immunity, inflammation reduction, and respiratory support, CoroQuil-Zn offers an additional layer of care for individuals dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Ayush's endorsement of CoroQuil-Zn demonstrates its value as a credible, effective option for enhancing recovery from mild to moderate COVID-19. Beyond COVID-19, the product's applications in treating other respiratory and immune conditions underline its versatility and potential in modern healthcare.

As the world faces the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, Remedium Therapeutics Pvt Ltd is committed to helping people strengthen their health using natural and scientifically supported remedies. With CoroQuil-Zn, the company provides a valuable solution that harnesses traditional knowledge to meet today's healthcare needs, supporting those looking for a safer, holistic approach to recovery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)