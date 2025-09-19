Mission ICU and CPR Join Hands to Launch 'MISSION CRITICAL: Envisioning Pandemic-Ready India by 2047'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: Mission ICU, a volunteering-based nonprofit initiative dedicated to strengthening rural India's healthcare infrastructure by funding and deploying critical care equipment, has partnered with Compassionate Patient Response, Inc. (CPR), a public charitable organization founded during the pandemic to provide critical care access for underprivileged communities. Together, the two organizations are working to bridge gaps in lifesaving healthcare facilities for underserved populations.

Building on this shared mission, Mission ICU and CPR have announced a national, one-day conference that will bring together policymakers, healthcare leaders, CSR heads, researchers, and innovators to co-develop an actionable roadmap for India's long-term pandemic preparedness and critical care resilience by 2047.

The conference, scheduled for October 9, has been named Mission Critical: Envisioning Pandemic-Ready India by 2047. To register, please click here: https://missionicu.org/mission-critical-2025 .

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Ashwin Naik, Co-founder, Mission ICU, said:

"The lessons of the recent COVID pandemic are a stark reminder that preparedness is essential not only for saving lives but also for ensuring economic and social stability. With a growing population, rapid urbanization, and emerging health threats, India's readiness is a strategic imperative. Through this initiative, we aim to foster collaborative action across sectors to build healthcare systems that are inclusive, accessible, and future-ready."

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Satya Garimella, Co-Founder, CPR, stated:

"Our joint efforts will seek to align CSR initiatives, startup innovations, and medtech advancements with long-term strategies that leave no community behind. CPR and Mission ICU are already united in policy insight, grassroots experience, and operational excellence to address one of India's most urgent challenges of building resilient healthcare systems."

Speaking about the main theme of the event, Krishna Kottapalli, Co-Founder, CPR, stated: "Through the event keynote addresses and panel discussions, our goal is to address critical pillars of preparedness namely accessible critical care infrastructure, disease surveillance and data integration, resilient healthcare systems, healthcare innovation, equitable access to care, and coordinated governance."

The discussions will also delve deeper into the finer aspects of building pandemic-resistant clinical systems, advancing affordable technology solutions to address manpower shortages and how to bridge existing gaps in the system with scalable models.

An expected outcome of the conference is the creation of the National 2047 Pandemic Preparedness Roadmap, linked to the year marking 100 years of India's independence. This living document will outline strategies, policy recommendations, and partnerships to ensure sustainable healthcare solutions. Mission ICU and CPR aim to engage stakeholders and participants beyond the event, working closely with government agencies, civil society organizations, and funding bodies to ensure that the recommendations lead to actionable interventions.

Addressing the long-term vision, Mr. Maanoj Shah, Co-founder, Mission ICU, highlighted:

"By linking the key message to India's celebration of 100 years of independence in 2047, it gives us a noble goal to focus on, one that will transform healthcare in India for the greater good of the entire population, especially by strengthening the nation's critical care infrastructure to support vulnerable communities."

This collaboration builds on the successful joint efforts of Mission ICU and CPR in equipping Rangaraya Hospital in Andhra Pradesh with critical care infrastructure, furthering their shared goal of transforming India's healthcare landscape.

About Mission ICU

Mission ICU is a volunteering-based nonprofit organization co-founded by Dr. Ashwin Naik, Maanoj Shah, and Dr. Edmond Fernandes. Born amidst the urgent needs of COVID-19, Mission ICU funds and deploys critical care medical equipment to hospitals, with a strong focus on upgrading rural India's healthcare infrastructure. It has already deployed 220 ICU beds in 22 locations across 10 different states, bringing lifesaving facilities closer to underserved communities. The initiative brings together healthcare professionals, philanthropists, and citizens to close the urban-rural healthcare gap.

About CPR

Compassionate Patient Response, Inc. (CPR) is a 501(c)(3) public charitable organization co-founded by Dr. Satya Garimella and Krishna Kottapalli during the peak of the pandemic. Guided by its values of diligence, compassion, integrity, and sustainability, CPR identifies hospitals in need, such as AIIMS Bibinagar (Telangana) and Samarpan Children's Hospital (Maharashtra), and mobilizes resources to donate critical care infrastructure for underprivileged communities in semi-urban and rural India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)