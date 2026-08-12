Mission Mars Trilogy Brings Science Fiction, Technology and Thriller Storytelling to the Fore

VMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 12: Science fiction, space exploration, technology and mystery come together in the Mission Mars Trilogy, a three-book series by author Sudhir R. Nambiar, comprising The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher.

The trilogy explores futuristic scenarios through a thriller-driven narrative, combining elements of science fiction, technology, mystery and space exploration. The series reflects Nambiar's interest in emerging technologies and the possibilities surrounding humanity's future beyond Earth.

The first book, The Mangalyaan Protocol, introduces the central world of the trilogy and establishes its technology- and space-driven narrative. The subsequent titles, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher, expand the fictional universe through new developments, mysteries and challenges connected to the broader Mission Mars storyline.

Alongside the trilogy, Nambiar has also authored The Ashtadasa Code, a standalone work that combines mystery, technology and high-concept storytelling.

A Growing Science-Fiction Portfolio

With the Mission Mars Trilogy and The Ashtadasa Code, Nambiar is building a body of work focused on technology-led fiction and speculative storytelling. His writing draws on his professional experience in the global technology sector and his longstanding interest in science fiction and space exploration.

Nambiar spent 27 years in the technology industry, including professional associations with organisations such as General Electric (GE) and Hewlett Packard (HP Inc/HPE), before turning his attention to writing.

His transition to fiction has resulted in a growing portfolio of science-fiction and thriller works aimed at readers interested in futuristic concepts, technological possibilities and mystery-driven narratives.

Mission Mars Trilogy

Book 1: The Mangalyaan Protocol

The opening instalment of the trilogy, introducing the series' science-fiction and space exploration framework.

Book 2: The Crimson Divide

The second instalment, continuing the Mission Mars storyline with further developments within its futuristic narrative.

Book 3: The Jezero Cipher

The concluding instalment of the trilogy, extending the series' exploration of Mars, technology, mystery and speculative possibilities.

Recognition and Literary Features

Nambiar's work has also received attention from literary platforms during 2026. His recent features and recognitions include a feature in The Literature Today in June 2026, participation as a featured author at BookBrew Literature Fest 2026, and inclusion in The Literature Today's August 2026 list of influential authors.

His books have also been positioned in the science-fiction category on Amazon, with The Mangalyaan Protocol receiving a reported #2 bestseller ranking in the category.

The author's work is currently available through online platforms including Amazon and White Falcon Publishing (WPS Store).

About Sudhir R. Nambiar

Sudhir R. Nambiar is a former technology professional and author of science-fiction thriller and mystery fiction. With 27 years of experience in the IT industry, including associations with GE and Hewlett Packard, he has developed a literary portfolio centred on science fiction, technology, mystery and space exploration.

His published works include the Mission Mars Trilogy--The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher--and the standalone title The Ashtadasa Code.

Connect with Sudhir R. Nambiar:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sudhir.r.nambiar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudhirr/

X: https://x.com/sudhirr_nambiar

Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/author/sudhir.r.nambiar

Books available on: Amazon and White Falcon Publishing (WPS Store)

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