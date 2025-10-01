MIT University Sikkim Receives UGC Recognition, Management and Information Technology University Opens Admissions for UG, PG, and PhD Courses

PNN

Melli(Sikkim) [India], October 1: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially recognized Management and Information Technology University in Melli, Namchi, Sikkim, marking a significant milestone for higher education in the northeastern region. The university has now opened admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the new academic session.

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly has passed a landmark law granting full recognition to MIT University Sikkim under state government authority. According to the Sikkim Education Department Notification, the university has received official authorization under the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Act No. 11 of 2024. Shri Om Prakash Mathur, Hon'ble Governor of Sikkim, has granted approval for the institution to begin operations at the Melli campus, with the mandate to deliver world-class education with mandatory industry training for students of Sikkim and the entire Northeast.

According to an official UGC notification dated September 30, 2025, the institution has been established as a State Private University under the Management and Information Technology University, Sikkim Act, 2024, with effect from June 26, 2025. The university commenced operations on July 10, 2025, at its Melli campus.

All required documents have been submitted to the UGC for national recognition, and the Government of Sikkim has ensured its inclusion on the official UGC website. The university's name has been included in the list of universities established under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

The recognition comes with comprehensive guidelines that the university must follow. The institution is required to comply with UGC regulations on standards in private universities, minimum standards for Ph.D. programs, and specifications for degree awards as outlined in various UGC notifications.

The UGC has mandated that no open and distance learning programs or online programs shall be started without prior and specific approval, and the university shall not have any affiliated colleges. Additionally, the institution must obtain necessary accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

MIT University Sikkim offers modern infrastructure and an industry-focused curriculum designed to prepare students for real-world challenges. The university has established partnerships with leading corporate organizations to support student placements and career development. Plans are underway for collaborations with prestigious UK universities, including the University of Liverpool and the University of Oxford, to provide students access to international learning opportunities.

Prospective students can begin their application process by visiting the official website at mituniversitysikkim.com, where comprehensive information about available courses, eligibility criteria, fee structures, and application requirements is available.

The degrees offered by the university are UGC-recognized and valid for government jobs, higher education in India or abroad, and various professional careers.

For specific inquiries regarding courses, eligibility, or the admission process, students can contact the university directly through the contact information provided on the official website. www.mituniversitysikkim.com

